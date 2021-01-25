HeKz revamp line-up for fourth album

UK prog metallers have revamped their line-up and announced plans for their fourth album, Terra Nova, which will also feature a guest appearance from Steven Wilson/Miles Davis keyboard player Adam Holzman.

Lead singer and bassist Matt Young is now joined by Pieter Beemsterboer (ex-Black Rabbit) on keyboards and Moyano el Buffalo (5th Avenue Hamburg) on drums. The band are currently in negotiations over the guitarist position.

“HeKz has always been a musical chimera, fusing elements of heavy metal, hard rock and progressive music,” explains Young. “The new line up reflects that perfectly - we’ve got a prog guy, a metal guy and a rock guy. On paper, that’s an odd mix but the chemistry is undeniable. This album is the next logical step in the band’s evolution.

“Working with this new line up has already been so rewarding. The guys have so much talent, but also the taste to hold back when necessary. Everybody plays to serve the song, and when they get their moment, it’s quite extraordinary to behold!”



On how Adam Holzman came to be involved, Young says; “A mutual friend got a copy of the Invicta album to Adam. It turns out that he rather enjoyed it, so I reached out in the hopes that he would appear on a few of the new songs. We couldn’t believe it when he agreed! He’s already completed one of his performances for one of the longer pieces on the album and it is simply breath-taking.”

Terra Nova has been written by Young over a two year period. The album weaves a tale of ambition, duality and the desperate fight to overcome the darkest parts of your personality in order to become the person you were born to be.



“We’re making a double concept album in four different countries, working remotely and all during a pandemic," Young laughs. "It’s completely mad but tremendously exciting. We’re proud to share this first taste of new music and can’t wait to take you on this journey with us.”



The first part of the album will be released as an EP in late 2021, with the full double album to follow in early 2022. The first single will be released in Spring 2021.