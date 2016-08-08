The best Scott Stapp memes on the internet

Scott Stapp has been described as a “marble-mouthed baritone” with a “rock star messiah complex” – and that’s some of the kinder things that have been written about the troubled Creed vocalist.

While he’s made a tit of himself in public – appearing on a sex tape alongside Kid Rock, arrested for being a rubbish driver, boozy shenanigans and so on – he still possesses, for good or bad, a unique vocal style which has inspired a ton of memes based on his devil-may-care approach to enunciation.

Here – to mark his 42nd year on Planet Earth – are some of the best…