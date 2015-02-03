Rush Song Of The Day: The Camera Eye

Rush, who recently released the R40 box set, grace the cover of the latest issue of Prog and in that issue we called upon 40 famous Rush fans to reveal their favourite Rush songs.

Steven Wilson picks the final Rush Song Of The Day, which seems fitting, as the issue with him on the cover replaces the Rush issue which has been on sale. And it goes on sale tomorrow. So its goodbye from them and hello from him, if you like. Anyway, Steven’s opted for The Camera Eye from Moving Pictures. It offers “a perfect blend between the 70s power trio and the more layer keyboard approach.”

“I’d go for The Camera Eye from Moving Pictures - for me, this is Rush continuing in the tradition of their incredible 70s epics, but achieving something more structured and lyrically mature,” he says. “As with the whole of the Moving Pictures album, it strikes a perfect balance between the power trio format of the 70s and the more layered keyboard- dominated sounds to come. It’s also got one of the great Alex Lifeson guitar solos (among so many!).”

You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/