Rick Wakeman releases 32-disc The Prog Years 1973-1977 box set

Rick Wakeman has announced that he has released a massive 32-disc box set entitled The Prog Years 1973-1977, which features his studio albums from 1973's The Six Wives Of Henry VIII through to 1976's No Earthly Connection, plus his film soundtracks for 1975's Lisztomania and 1977's White Rock. You can watch a video trailer for the box set below.

Each album is represented by four discs, either CD or DVD, featuring the original album plus rare live material, demos, alternative mixes and live film footage all from the era. These include live performances of Six Wives... and Journey To The Centre Of The Earth from Melbourne, a DVD of The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table performed on ice at Wembley, the full films of both. Lisztomania and White Rock, and more.

The Prog Years 1973-1977 also features a 60-page hardback scrapbook, 10 x postcards, 8 x full-size replica promotional photos and 4 x A3 posters, plus reproduction press kits for the relevant albums. The first 500 copies of this extremely limited box set will also come with a numbered certificate signed by Rick himself.

Rick Wakeman: The Prog Years 1973-1977

1. ‘Six Wives of Henry VIII’



CD1 – Original Album

CD2 – Six Wives Alternative Versions

CD3 – The Three Wives – Radio Session 27th Feb 1973

DVD –Live in Melbourne 4th Feb 1975



2. ‘Journey To The Centre Of The Earth’



CD1 - Original Album

CD2 – The Other Half

CD3 – Live in Melbourne 4th Feb 1975 part 1

CD4 – Live in Melbourne 4th Feb 1975 part 2



3. ‘King Arthur…’



CD1 - Original Album

CD2 – King Arthur on Ice - Live at Wembley 1975 + Koseinenkin Hall, Osaka, Japan January 21st 1975 part 1

CD3 – Koseinenkin Hall, Osaka, Japan January 21st 1975 part 2

DVD – King Arthur on Ice - Live at Wembley 1975



4. ‘White Rock’



CD1 - Original Album

CD2 – Original Music and FX Soundtrack.

CD3 – The 1974 Canadian Broadcast

DVD – White Rock Film



5. ‘Lisztomania’



CD1 - Original Album

CD2 – The Real Lisztomania

CD3 – Live from the Winterland Ballroom 11th Feb 1975.

DVD – Lisztomania film.



6. 'No Earthly Connection’



CD1 - Original Album

CD2 - Live at the Maltings 1976.

CD3 - The Apollo Theatre, Glasgow, Scotland May 07, 1976

DVD - Live at the Maltings 1976.



7. ‘The 1976 Concert’



CD1 - Live at Hammersmith 1976

CD2 - Christmas in Rio Live December 21st 1975

CD3 - Missing Pieces and Interviews

DVD - Live at Hammersmith 1976 (quad mix) +Success Story, The Story of Journey and other TV Extras



8. ‘And the rest...’



CD1 - Live in Anaheim 11th November 1975 live part 1

CD2 - Live in Anaheim 11th November 1975 live part 2

CD3 - Reflections of Winter (White Rock Sessions) part 1

CD4 - Reflections of Winter (White Rock Sessions) part 2



THE GOODIES:



HARDBACK BOOK

60 x page 12" x 12" SCRAP BOOK



POSTCARDS:X 10



FULL SIZE REPLICA PROGRAMMES

1974 Journey debut 8 pages

1974 Crystal Palace Garden Party 16 pages

1974/5 US tour 16 pages

1975 Japanese tour 24 pages

1975 Japanese tour 24 pages

1976 UK TOUR AKA FA Challenge 24 pages

1976 UK In Concert 8 pages

1977 White Rock Premier 24 pages



POSTERS:

Poster 1 – Myths and Legends

Poster 2 – Journey...

Poster 3 – Lisztomania - Movie Poster

Poster 4 – White Rock – Movie Poster



REPRODUCTION PRESS FOLDER CONTAINING:

PRESS RELEASES

Lisztomania x 4 sheets

Myths and Legends x 6 sheets

No Earthly Connection x 2 sheets

White Rock x 6 sheets



PRESS PHOTOS:

6 X Photos

