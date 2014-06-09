Register for free at teamrock.com today & download a free album

One login, no charge, backstage access to 1000s of free articles & three free albums, handpicked by the TeamRock.com editors

Small Stone Label Sampler

A record label from Detroit, Michigan, Small Stone have been pedalling the “finest in fuzz” (psych, stoner, blues rock) since 1995, but this year could be shaping up to be their finest yet. Says Classic Rock Editor, Sian Llewellyn: “Whether it’s the moody atmospherics of The Dwellers, the heavy blues of Greenleaf or the psychedelic stoner riffery of Wo Fat, if you like your rock on the slightly idiosyncratic side, this album’s for you. I’m currently obsessed with Jeremy Irons & The Ratgang Malibus. And it’s not just because of their name, either. Download and discover ‘em for yourself…” (NB: Click the Buy Now button to download and enter $0 to download for free)

**Buck & Evans - RN2Rn Live **

When rising blues guitarist Chris Buck was offered a support slot to Sandi Thom in February 2013, he called on a fellow traveller on the Welsh music scene, Sally Ann Evans. The chemistry between the two – “Imagine if Eric Clapton sat with Mama Cass or Joe Bonamassa with Ann Wilson, or Stevie Ray Vaughan sat with Adele,” raved one reviewer – has since led to coverage in both Classic Rock and The Blues Magazine. On August 25, 2013, Buck & Evans performed in Prescott, Arizona, with Slash, and TRU-B-DOR label mates to raise funds for the survivors of the Yarnell wild fire disaster. You can download their performance for FREE from the link below. “Slash was right,” says The Blues Magazine’s Editor, Ed Mitchell, “Chris Buck really can play guitar. And Sally Ann Evans has the vocal and keyboard chops to match. Although much of this live set will be unfamiliar to many of you, it’s a joy – the sound of a perfect musical partnership with elements of blues, soul and classic rock. And did I mention that boy can really play guitar?”

Bad Elephant Label Sampler

Get the in-sound from way out with this sampler from the UK’s Bad Elephant label as recommended by Prog magazine Editor, Jerry Ewing: “Bad Elephant are a perfect example of the pioneering spirit that exists within the genre supporting a wide array of prog-friendly talent. Be it the guitar rushes of The Fierce And The Dead, the melodic charms of The Gift or the more experimental ideas of Prog’s new US columnist Simon Godfrey. This is a wonderful selection of material you’ll come back to again and again.”

