This month: Michael Romeo, Symphony X

OK, COMPUTER?

I’ve been using PCs forever and Cubase was always the thing for me; I pretty much do everything in the studio but I have games and goofing around stuff on my Galaxy Android tablet.

MASTERMIND

Music and music history, or maybe horror movies. After music, movies are my thing – I like suspense and the more modern stuff – the Freddys and the Jasons. Spielberg is the obvious choice for director but I’ve always been a Hitchcock man.

SOUND AND VISION

That’s what I’m all about. I always go back to the music I grew up with: Black Sabbath’s Heaven And Hell and Rush’s Moving Pictures. Se7en is one of my top five movies; followed by Scarface, Star Wars, Psycho and Silence Of The Lambs. Jurassic Park as well – when that came out, it was just unbelievable. I was always fond of Predator and John Carpenter’s The Thing, too.

RELICS

I bought my first guitar when I was 16. It was an old Kramer Pacer – it’s not in the best condition but I still have it.

SUPPER’S READY

I guess a steak and a lobster tail – I used to like steak well-done when I was younger but now I’m leaning towards a medium-rare, with vegetables. And coffee. I like my coffee light and sweet – and lots of it.