Playlist: Songs everyone should love, by Make Them Suffer

Looking for new lockdown listening? Well, we've got a whole host of musical friends on hand to help see you through the socially distant days with the music they love the most.

We've already heard from Trivium's Paolo Gregoletto, who shared his Ultimate Quarantine Jams, from Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger, who provided his favourite throwback tunes, from Jamie Lenman who took us all to the movies, from Sepultura's Andreas Kisser, who put together a list of the world's most badass guitar solos for us and from Celtic Frost mastermind Tom G Warrior who supplied us with his quarantine soundtrack, among others.

Today, we're joined by Australian metallers Make Them Suffer, who have got together to supply us all with a list of songs they believe will impart joy onto all who hear them. Exactly what we need in the current climate, then.

"This playlist is a combination of songs we all love," say the band.

"Some songs are from friends, others are party songs for the bus and some are simply songs we love listening to! Enjoy."

Make Them Suffer's upcoming new album, How To Survive A Funeral, will be released via Rise Records this summer.