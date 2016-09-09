These are six best new songs you'll hear all week

For those about to read – FIRE! – we salute you. Here’s six brand new releases to soundtrack the week ahead.

Listen, share and comment below – tell us, what’s your pick of the bunch?

ZACK DE LA ROCHA – Digging For Windows

Perhaps the EDM tones are a little surprising, but this debut solo single by the Rage Against The Machine vocalist is otherwise just as belligerent as you’d expect. Produced by Run The Jewel’s El-P, this is a fierce, fiery blast of revolution rock. Welcome back.

SLAYER – Pride In Prejudice

This intense vid by metal legends slayer completes the Repentless video trilogy – featuring Machete star Danny Trejo – and sees the story unfold and escalate to a chilling climax. Taken from last year’s 12th album, it’s proof that Slayer can still make us feel a little unsettled after 30-odd years.

PIXIES – Tenement Song

It could have been a disaster, but the Pixies’ decision to make music again a couple of years ago seems to have been a canny one. This is from their second post-reunion album, and though there’s still no sign of Kim Deal – she’s been replaced by A Perfect Circle’s Paz Lenchantin – its well worth checking out.

WHILE SHE SLEEPS – Civil Isolation

This is the first taste of the forthcoming new album by the Sheffield metalcore band. While there are some moments of respite, Civil Isolation – recorded, like the rest of the album, in a transformed warehouse in the centre of the city – it’s a snarling, vicious and utterly brutal track.

OPETH – Will O’ The Wisp

According to frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt, most of the songs on Opeth’s forthcoming 12th album is apparently based on the “negative aspects of love.” This is one of them – a lilting ode to times gone by that shows off the softer, more gentle side of the Swedish metallers. The track has nothing to do with Willo The Wisp, the 80s cartoon voiced by Carry On star Kenneth Williams, which is probably for the best.

AGAINST ME! – 333

Continuing their newfound quest as important spokespeople for the transgender community, Against Me! have released this new song from Shape Shift With Me, the follow-up to 2014’s Transgender Dysphoria Blues. This retro video – featuring Orange Is The New Black star Natasha Lyonne – is a suitably tense counterpart to the song.

