Watch Employed To Serve rage against ecological destruction on new single Party’s Over

Employed To Serve have released a fierce new single, Party’s Over.

The Woking quintet’s first new music since last year’s Terminal Forward Motion album is typically furious, with grinding, discordant verses exploding into a raging widescreen chorus.

“I am a worthless human being,” sings Justine Jones, “I’m a creature from outer space, and I have no business here in this place. Maybe I should pack my things and leave…”

“Party’s Over is about the fast decay of the unsustainable world we live in,” explains singer Jones of the song’s meaning. “Frustratingly, despite our best efforts, the quest for a sustainable way of living feels hopeless due to what humanity deems a birth right rather than a luxury. What we think we need in order to live just does not seem compatible with our eco system, making me feel like we’re aliens that have taken the planet hostage.”

Released by Spinefarm, Party’s Over will be made available on red and blue seven inch vinyl (limited to 500 copies), alongside a reworked version of Harsh Truth featuring Drew Dijorio of Stray From The Path.