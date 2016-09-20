Someone's made a metal version of The Lego Movie theme EVERYTHING IS AWESOME!!!

Lego, the only thing more Danish than Carlsberg and Lars Ulrich, have been making plastic blocks for infant brickies since 1949.

Since then, they’ve added pretty much anything you can wear, play with or carry to their huge range. Two years ago, the took the world by surprise by releasing one of the greatest films of all time: The Lego Movie. It featured the voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett and it appears the whole world thought it was brilliant; it earned serious awards and grossed $469 million too. One thing stood out among the whip-smart writing and flawless animation: the theme song EVERYTHING IS AWESOME!!!, which was performed by Tegan and Sara featuring The Lonely Island.

It was nominated for an Academy Award and has spawned many irrirating covers. This week, Norwegian musican Leo Moracchioli filmed his very own version of the song and gave it the metal treatment – and it’s amazing.

He’s even got himself an ‘Emmet’ costume, which costs about £120 on eBay, so you know he’s serious about the details.

Check out the video below and tell us which film theme should he cover next…

