This guy has made a fully working guitar out of Lego

As the movie correctly states, everything is awesome – especially guitars made (almost) entirely out of Lego!

Those creative bunch of luthiers over at Pavan Wood Works have unveiled their latest projects as a guitar made from Lego – even the headstock is made from those little blocks we love. We have no idea how this even works, we tried plugging wires into our Lego once and they just melted.

Here’s hoping Nicola Pavan releases an instructional video of how we can make our own!

Here's Motörhead's Ace Of Spades as you've never heard it before