Here's every Marvel set still available in this year's official Lego Black Friday sale - and whether it's actually a good deal or not

Marvel entering the Lego game has been a death knell for the spending willpower of lifelong nerds like me. This weekend, the official Lego website features a Black Friday sale that includes a solid wedge of Marvel goodies, so I thought I'd spend some time wading through them all and working out which give you the best brick for your buck. The first thing that swung out at me was this brilliant Spider-Man Lego advent calendar, down from £29.99 to £23.99. Though that's not quite the cheapest I found this particular set for give or take a quid, it's comfortably the cheapest from a major retailer, so if you want to go straight to the source, this is still a very good deal.

With all that in mind, here are the rest of the Marvel deals you can get in this year's Lego Black Friday deals, along with my thoughts on whether they're worth a punt.

Lego Wolverine Construction Figure: was £31.99 now £19.19 at LEGO A character so popular Disney are probably going to make Hugh Jackman play him 'til he's 90, Wolverine gets a relatively less cartoonish Lego makeover here. Reviews suggest the results of this build are a little mixed, but if you're a Wolvie completist, you won't get this set for cheaper anywhere else - and it's retiring soon (unlike Hugh Jackman).



Price check: Argos £32

Lego The Hoopty: was £84.99 now £59.49 at LEGO Forget the haters: The Marvels was great fun and this deal on Carol Danvers' beloved little ship is one of the best you'll find this weekend, with over £25 off. That makes this build much cheaper than I could find anyone else, and you even get three adorable little flerken models. Awwww. Price check: Disney £84.99

Lego Baby Rocket's Ship: was £29.99 now £20.99 at LEGO I'm gonna level with you: I still haven't recovered emotionally from that last Guardians film. Anyway, this cute Rocket ship includes an even cuter baby Rocket alongside his adult equivalent! Awww! Don't rush into buying this one though: I have spied a couple of outlets selling it for just a tad cheaper (see below). Price check: Amazon £19.99

If you've already snapped up these sets or they just don't tickle your heroic fancy, don't fret, I've still got you covered. There are some other very decent Lego Marvel sets in Black Friday sales elsewhere. Amazon have a good few, such as this unique Lego Marvel Spider-Man vs Sandman set, down 38% from £31.99 to £19.99. That's a lot cheaper than I could find anywhere else. If you want to go more epic, Amazon also has a more deluxe Marvel Spider-Man Final Battle set, featuring more characters from the incredible Spider-Man: No Way Home movie and a much bigger build to place them around. It's a smaller discount at £15% off, but the resulting price of £57.49 is definitely the cheapest around.

If you're in the Spidey game but after something a little more child-oriented (hey, don't judge, kids can play with Lego too!), this cute Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends set is down 29% from £44.99 to £31.99. Similarly, this Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters Lego set is down 32% from £49.99 to £33.99. I couldn't find either set available for cheaper anywhere else this weekend.

