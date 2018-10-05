Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Tom Morello, Papa Roach and more

We're taking a trip through time and space with our TOTW selection today, as we go back to the 80s via the medium of video, step into the future with the 90s' biggest stars and hear more from a certain group of 70s-worshipping Michigan teens. But before all that, it's time to take a look at the result of last week's vote. Exceptionally hearty congrats to the three taking the podium, especially Daughters, who show the future is, indeed, weird.

3. Estrons - Body

2. Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - Driving Rain

1. Daughters - Long Road, No Turns

Who will grasp victory by the hands this week? There's only one way to find out, and that's by perusing the songs below. For now, let's take a look back at last week's winning song.

Note – Tracks Of The Week will be taking a week off next week, as your editor will be living it up in sunny Majorca. Normal service will resume on October 19.

Tom Morello Portugal. The Man & Whethan - Every Step That I Take

Rage's premiere axe-slinger as you've never quite heard him before here, as he teams up with *checks notes* "electronic future bass" producer Whethan and alt-rockers Portugal. The Man on this single released in aid of suicide prevention charity SAVE. Inspired by the late Chris Cornell's untimely death, it combines moody electronica with a thumping beat, and, naturally, plenty of Morello-issue guitar widdling. Longterm Rage fans might be left scratching their heads, but something tells us the kids will love it.

Papa Roach - Who Do You Trust?

Is this the best song Papa Roach have released this century, or is that FAKE NEWS!!!? Only you can decide. The erstwhile nu-metal superstars channel their inner Rage Against The Machine with this bass and rap-heavy take down of the world's current problem with, erm, 'alternative facts'. It also kicks off this week's slew of particularly good videos. On the track, vocalist Jacoby Shaddix says: “The message of the song is to think for yourself and to trust in yourself, and the imagery of the song matches that. It’s the sea of information, all of if slightly out of focus – and you’re left floating in trying to decide for yourself. Who do you trust?”

Greta Van Fleet - Anthem

Everyone's favourite little lads from Michigan take it down a notch with this acoustic ditty taken from upcoming debut album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army. Now, GVF have weathered a lot of stick for their undeniable similarities with a certain world famous rock band (spoiler: it's Led Zeppelin), and if we're honest, this ain't gonna help. It sounds like Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous condensed into song form. But who cares? As we said earlier this week, just relax and enjoy it.

Nita Strauss - Our Most Desperate Hour

The woman best known for being Alice Cooper's guitarist goes it alone here, with this track taken from her upcoming debut solo album, Controlled Chaos. Hard to say really if this constitues a song proper, as it's basically just four solid minutes of face-melting shredding and intensely impressive guitar work, but it makes it in on strength of that alone. If you enjoy watching people playing the shit out of the guitar while surrounded by flames for an extended period, this one's for you.

The Breeders - Spacewoman

A song this fantastic naturally needed a video to match, and that's where TV's Richard Ayoade stepped in. It makes perfect sense that Ayoade would be a 90s alt-rock fan, and his cinematic treatment of one of All Nerve's stand-out tracks proves he was the perfect candidate to take a seat in the director's chair. Musically it's muscular but delicate, and a masterclass in the quiet-loud template Kim Deal started in the first place.

Gunship - When You Grow Up, Your Heart Dies

Ah, the 80s: those halcyon days where phones were bigger and movies were allowed to be that little bit more morally dubious. Well, you need yearn for them no longer, as this masterful video takes you on a crash-course through the decade's most notable films, set to a soundtrack of soft electropop. There's even cameos from some of the band's famous friends; see how many you can spot.

Rival Bones - Hot Blooded

If you like your riffs with plenty of meaty heft, this is the track for you. Rival Bones' sonic onslaught is made all the more impressive when you learn there's only two of them, and fans of Queens Of The Stone Age, Royal Blood and Clutch will find plenty to enjoy here.

River Becomes Ocean ft Liam Cormier - Silence Means Nothing

Liam Cormier of Cancer Bats fame takes a guest spot on vocals here, among this quartet of Brightonians who like nothing more than to dress all in white and churn out some slick metalcore. On their new album, vocalist Marvin McMahon says: “Although focusing on love and relationships through much of the record’s material, we also approach new subjects like the apathy of Generation Z and a feeling of numbness towards our current political situation. Betrayal, deception, broken hearts and hopelessness are not only central to A Motion Paralysed but they’re bleak states of being that can be seen around the globe on a daily basis."

