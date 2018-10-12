Listen to the Metal Hammer Meets Nergal podcast

Behemoth frontman Nergal joins Hammer for the latest edition of Metal Hammer Meets.

We join Nergal on album release day for Behemoth's new record I Loved You At Your Darkest. We chat to the man known to his mum as Adam Darski about the influences behind the record, and its overpowering blasphemy.

Elsewhere in this exclusive interview, Nergal discusses his own freedom as an artist, whether or not he's a hipster, and if it's possible for any human being to be truly good.

I Loved You At Your Darkest is out now via Nuclear Blast.

