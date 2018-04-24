Listen to the Metal Hammer Meets Ihsahn podcast

On May 4, Ihsahn is releasing his new studio album Ámr, and we've got a special interview with the man himself to get you in the mood!

Metal Hammer Online Editor Luke Morton met up with Ihsahn in London to talk about the new record and the process behind creating arguably his best solo album to date.

The pair also discuss the influence of Iron Maiden on a young Ihsahn, why there hasn’t been a new Emperor album, Edgar Allen Poe and why music can act as religion for some people.

