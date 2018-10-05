Listen to the Metal Hammer Meets Tom Morello podcast

In the latest edition of the Metal Hammer Meets podcast series, Luke sits down with Tom Morello!

Tom is the man behind Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, and Prophets Of Rage, but is now gearing up to release a new solo album called The Atlas Underground.

In this exclusive interview, Tom talks about the upcoming album, the influence of '70s punk, the legacy of Killing In The Name, playing with Bruce Springsteen and much more.

The Atlas Underground is released October 12th via BMG.

