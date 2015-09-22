Listen to Northcote's brand new album

Northcote – the moniker of former Means frontman Matt Goud – will release a new album, Hope Is Made Of Steel, on September 25 through Xtra Mile Recordings – but you can listen to it exclusively through TeamRock.

The album – Northcote’s third full-length – was produced by Dave Genn (54-40, Hedley, Matthew Good Band) and features contributions from producer Gavin Brown (Metric, Billy Talent), as well as guest vocal appearances by Canadian vocalist Hannah Georgas, and two of Goud’s biggest influences – Chuck Ragan and Dave Hause.

“I was lucky enough in the past couple years to support some of my heroes in music,” says Goud. “I learned that seizing the moment in front of you is the most important aspect to touring. I look up to musicians like Chuck and Dave in particular and how their personality and spirit is so visible in their music. I think there is a lot of dread in that vulnerability, but there is also a type of freedom. I’ve always been attracted to artists who are laying it on the line, no matter what the genre may be.”

Listen to the album in full below, you lucky people.

