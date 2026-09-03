Regarded as one of the hardest working men in punk rock, John ‘Speedo’ Reis has been making compelling music for almost four decades. Speedo, as we’ll refer to him from now on, has fronted Rocket From The Crypt, The Night Marchers and Sultans, as well as play guitar for Pitchfork, Drive Like Jehu, Hot Snakes and, most recently, with his solo band Swami John Reis.



Here are the 10 definitive moments from his prolific career…

PITCHFORK – Sinking (Saturn Outhouse, 1989)

After finding his feet in high school bands like Conservative Itch, Speedo’s first notable band featured future Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes frontman, the late, great Rick Froberg. His slow-burning, intricate guitar style and quiet/loud dynamics would later provide the blueprint for many post-hardcore bands. The San Diego quartet would release one full-length album, Eucalyptus in 1990, but our attention turns to Sinking, taken from the Saturn Outhouse EP released one year earlier.

Sinking - YouTube Watch On

DRIVE LIKE JEHU – Bullet Train To Vegas (Yank Crime, 1994)

Formed from the ashes of Pitchfork, Speedo and Froberg were joined by bassist Mike Kennedy and drummer Mark Trombino. Drive Like Jehu is where the magic really started to happen. Named after a king in the Bible, the band’s two albums – their self-titled 1991 debut and the 1994 follow-up, Yank Crime – yielded a frenetic, progressive take on twisting hardcore, topped off with Froberg’s rasping howl. Rye Coalition recorded an exceptional cover version of this song for the 2025 Paid In Full charity single (along with their take on Shellac's Wingwalker) in tribute to Rick Froberg and Steve Albini.

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Bullet Train to Vegas - YouTube Watch On

BACK OFF CUPIDS – Trivial Pursuit (Back Off Cupids, 2000)

Back Off Cupids was the result of a solo project recorded sporadically during the mid-90s. Largely compromised of instrumental tracks, this self-titled release features guest appearances from RFTC’s horn section, Jason Crane and Paul O’ Beirne. Check out Trivial Pursuit, which takes its name from the popular Parker Brothers board game. Next time you play the game, remember the pieces are officially called wedges. If you call those bits cheese, you're dead wrong.

HOT SNAKES – If Credit’s What Matters I’ll Take Credit (Automatic Midnight, 2000)

Speedo reunited with Froberg and enlisted The Delta 72 drummer Jason Kourkounis for Hot Snakes’ debut album, Automatic Midnight, which was released at the turn of the millennium. They later enlisted Tanner frontman Gar Wood to assume bass duties on tour. Picking up where Drive Like Jehu left off, Hot Snakes simplified their previous sound to create a more direct, yet similarly powerful proposition, represented best with this searing cut from that album.

Hot Snakes - If Credit's What Matters I'll Take Credit - YouTube Watch On

SULTANS – Just A Fool (Ghost Ship, 2000)

Sultans released two albums during their seven-year career. Initially, Speedo played bass alongside RFTC guitarist Andy ‘ND’ Stamets, to offer fans a raucous, stripped back take on traditional rock n’ roll. For this album, he assumed the name of Slasher. No idea why.

Just A Fool (That's Down) - YouTube Watch On

THE NIGHT MARCHERS – All Hits (Allez! Allez!, 2013)

For his next band, Speedo combined the distinctive sounds of his other bands to create The Night Marchers’ ominous bursts of rock n’ roll. Check out All Hits, the third song from their 2013 album, Allez! Allez! presumably named to appeal to the fickle Gallic market. The Night Marchers were, are, and will continue to be miles better than Johnny Hallyday. It's just a scientific fact.

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The Night Marchers - "All Hits" - YouTube Watch On

SWAMI JOHN REIS AND THE BLIND SHAKE – Wet Greek (Modern Surf Classics, 2015)

Just over a decade ago, Swami John Reis – one of Speedo’s many aliases – joined forces with the Minneapolis trio The Blind Shake for an album of baleful surf rock. Check out Wet Greek, which takes the traditional music of the sun-drenched country and firmly hits the accelerator pedal.

Wet Greek - YouTube Watch On

ROCKET FROM THE CRYPT – On A Rope (Scream, Dracula!, Scream, 1995)

Where to begin with this band is a whole other feature. Formed around the same time as Drive Like Jehu, Rocket From The Crypt was a very different beast. The result of a head-on collision between punk and Motown, the band – who wore matching outfits and inspired fans to ink themselves with their Pushead-designed logo – gradually expanded to a sextet, including a two-piece horn section. They disbanded in 2007, only to reform in late 2011 for a surprise appearance on the US children’s TV show, Yo Gabba Gabba (Speedo appears on the show as ‘The Music Swami’). The band were something of a mainstream attraction in 1996 on the strength of their classic On A Rope, which peaked at number 12 in the UK singles chart. Check out this vintage Top Of The Pops performance and keep your eyes peeled for sporadic live announcements. “Take it away, Teddy men…”

Rocket From The Crypt On a Rope Top of The Pops - YouTube Watch On

PLOSIVS – Rose Waterfall (Plosivs, 2022)

Like Speedo, Plosivs frontman Rob Crow has helmed many, many projects over the years, including Pinback, Heavy Vegetable, Goblin Cock, Thingy, Anal Trump and Rob Crow's Gloomy Place. As an integral part of the San Diego music scene, it made sense that he'd eventually team up with Reis for Plosivs, a supergroup also featuring RFTC drummer Atom Willard and Mrs. Magician's Jordan Clark. Rose Waterfall, taken from their self-titled debut, distills the very essence of what makes their individual musical endeavours great and presents it in the finest alt-rock glassware. Salud.

Rose Waterfall - YouTube Watch On

SWAMI JOHN REIS – Future Moods (Navajo White, 2026)

Over the last few years, he's released savage blasts of "junk shoppe punk that kicks you in the ding ding" with tempos that are "often breakneck" while "dense arrangements tumble like bricks into hot cheese" (bands – make your press releases more like this). His recent output has been presented under the Swami John Reis banner: 2022's Ride the Wild Night, 2024's All Of This Awaits You (as Swami & The Bed of Nails) and 2026's reflective Navajo White (named after a paint colour used by Reis during his time served as a house decorator). Future Moods features one of the last recordings by Rick Froberg before his death from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2023. With this in mind, it gives the lurching song added emotional heft.