“It’s such a good party trick – ‘So you think you’re heavy? Listen to this song from 1969!’” Enslaved’s Ivar Bjørnson argues King Crimson are the gateway from metal to prog

Enslaved’s Ivar Bjørnson is on record as having said his band were never black metal, and also for having invented a pizza named after King Crimson. So the Norwegian multi-instrumentalist thoughts on where metal and prog collide were always going to be interesting – and he touched on those and more with Prog in 2017.

Where’s home?

Bergen. It used to be the capital of Norway, and should be the capital of Norway!

Your earliest prog memory?

Being 7 years old, going through my dad’s vinyl collection and putting on his early Pink Floyd records, like Meddle. The music was weird, but soothing and wonderful.

First prog record you bought?

Änglagård’s Hybris. I bought it in Helvete, this amazing record shop in Oslo owned by [late Mayhem guitarist] Euronymous.

First prog gig?

I was very late with the live prog experience – it was King Crimson, at the Grieg Memorial Hall in Bergen in 2003.

Favourite gadget?

My Roland SH-1 synthesiser. I bought it from my music teacher in the seventh grade and I love it. It’s heavily used on our album E.

Guilty pleasures?

The thing is, metal and prog are all about freeing you from the shackles of guilt! I do like some of Bruce Springsteen’s later albums, like Magic.

What would be your specialist subject on Mastermind?

The roots of Norwegian black metal in the early 90s. But I think I’d be good at the general knowledge round too.

Biggest prog extravagance?

My Moog Mother-32 synth/sequencer. I originally bought it just so I could learn how to play Pink Floyd’s On The Run, but I’ve had much more use out of it since.

Favourite prog venue?

It’s 013 in Tilburg, the Netherlands – a perfect rock’n’roll venue that’s been really well thought through. I’ve seen great bands there like Focus and Magma, and I’ve played many sets there with Enslaved.

Outside of prog, what are you into?

I try to be a good dad to my two young kids, and read some books if there’s time. I’m not into golfing or fishing or anything like that!

Who is your prog hero?

Robert Fripp. He’s had such an influence on the role of the rock musician, then there’s literally Heroes, his song with David Bowie – that was a real influence on me.

Last prog album you bought?

From Silence To Somewhere by Wobbler, a great Norwegian prog band released through my friends at Karisma. At times it’s dangerously close to ‘regressive’ in its 70s golden era worship, but still on the right side of ‘great’!

What do you collect?

There’s a comic strip in Norway called Pondus. I have them all from since it started. Also books on mystical stuff and quantum physics – anything from Aleister Crowley to Stephen Hawking.

Last prog gig you went to?

Steven Wilson in Bergen, at a venue called Ole Bull Scene. It was pretty awesome, with video screens and all.

Ever had a prog date?

No, but I did get my wife into Genesis. She was already a big fan of Peter Gabriel, but wasn’t familiar with the band. Then she got me into wacky classical music that makes metal sound tame – symphonies for airplane engines and stuff!

Who do you call in the prog community for a good night out?

If it happens that we’re in Sweden, we’d go to Stockholm for a few beers with [Opeth guitarist] Fredrik Åkesson and JB Christoffersson from Grand Magus.

Most important prog song?

21st Century Schizoid Man is the most-used gateway from metal into prog. It’s such a good party trick: the knowledgeable old prog guy says, ‘Oh, so you think you’re heavy? Listen to this song from 1969!’

Which prog musician would you like to work with?

Tool’s Danny Carey. He’s a very exotic drummer and encapsulates what I love about classic prog drummers, but in a modern way. Now Neil Peart’s out of the business, Danny’s in the chair.

The Adventures Of Greggery Peccary - YouTube Watch On

Which prog album gets you in a good mood?

Studio Tan by Frank Zappa. It’s impossible to stay down after listening to The Adventures Of Greggery Peccary. The way Zappa juxtaposes high art and childish lowbrow stuff is exhilarating.

Best prog gig you ever saw?

The Residents at Bergenfest in 2010 supporting their album The Lonely Teenager. The show took place inside a cabin, with all these horribly scary figures and projections. Like the best horror, you wanted to look away but couldn’t. It was such an experience.

Pick us a good read.

Crime And Punishment by Dostoevsky. For me it’s like the best of prog – seemingly overworked and heavy; but once you get into it it’s complex, beautiful and layered. Every time you go back to it is like the first time.

Your favourite prog album cover?

The Dark Side Of The Moon. My favourite cover, my favourite album.