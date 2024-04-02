“I bought it with lawnmowing money!” Tool’s Danny Carey reflects on the first album he ever paid for himself

Tool drummer Danny Carey has named the first album that he ever bought with his own money, and it’s a stone-cold classic of the hard rock genre.

The 62-year-old made the revelation during a new interview with Youtuber Rick Beato, when Beato asked the drummer to name his earliest influences for pursuing music.

“When I started off, I had an older brother, so it was whatever he was listening to, trying to keep up,” Carey answered (transcribed by Metal Hammer).

“The Beatles was the first thing when I was a really little kid. But, I think when I first heard [Led] Zeppelin with one of my friends, his older brother had a Zeppelin record and we listened to that, and I was like, ‘Man, this is my…’”

The drummer continued: “This wasn’t like Beatles, like older people’s music it felt like. I got my first drum kit around that same time, too; I was probably nine or 10 years old.”

Carey then revealed that the first album he ever bought with his own money was Led Zeppelin IV, the band’s seminal 1971 album, which contains such classic songs as Black Dog and Stairway To Heaven.

“The first record I ever bought was the fourth record, with lawnmowing money, my own money!” he says.

Led Zeppelin IV came out on November 8, 1971, and was an instant critical success, despite the mixed reviews all of Led Zeppelin’s previous albums received when first released. A December 1971 Rolling Stone review deemed Led Zeppelin IV the “most consistently good” thing the band had put out at that point.

Led Zeppelin IV was also a commercial hit, reaching number one in the UK charts in its second week. As of 2014, more than 37 million copies had been sold, making it one of the most bought albums of all time.

Danny Carey co-founded Tool in 1990 and has been part of the lineup ever since, performing on all five of the California progressive metal band’s albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001), 10,000 Days (2006) and Fear Inoculum (2019).

