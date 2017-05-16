Here's Meshuggah played on a shovel – WTF?!

It was inevitable really, wasn’t it? On one side of the internet you’ve got people covering Meshuggah’s song Bleed using gunshot noises and on the other side you’ve got a guy playing Rage Against The Machine on a shovel, and now they have finally joined forces in a magical display of technical metal and gardening tools.

YouTuber and horticulture enthusiast Rob Scallon has covered Meshuggah’s New Millennium Cyanide Christ on his mighty shovel with added vocals and clarinet from his mates Leo and Caleb. To be fair, Caleb’s clarinet solo is bonkers, his lungs must be like gas canisters. Skip to 2:10 to check it out.

Meshuggah’s Tomas Haake: The Drummers That Changed My Life