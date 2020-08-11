Grab Amazon Music HD now and get 90 days of crystal clear audio for free

While a lot of us enjoy collecting music from our favourite artists on vinyl and CD, it’s also great to take a deep dive into the audio wonders that hi-def streaming can bring.

Listen to the music through a good set of speakers, headphones or wireless headphones and you’ll notice a significant difference in sound quality. And if you add in the benefits of a headphone amp, the experience will blow your mind.

All those tracks you’ve been listening to for years will suddenly shift into another dimension and subtle effects that might have passed you by previously will suddenly be amplified.

And thanks to Amazon Music HD, you can currently get the first 90 days for free if you sign up before midnight BST on August 18. That means you’ll have access to more than 50 million songs in High Definition and millions in crystal clear Ultra High Definition.

So if you’ve been looking at HD audio but haven’t taken the plunge yet, this is a great time to get onboard and take your listening to another level.

The offer is available to all new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited.