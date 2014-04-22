EXCLUSIVE: Devil You Know – The Beauty Of Destruction album stream

The Killswitch Engage/All Shall Perish/Devolved powerhouse are gearing up to release their debut album

The Beauty Of Destruction

The LA metallers have been dropping hints and teasers for the debut record but the time is finally here and we can exclusively give you guys the album for free. Well… you can stream it for free anyway.

The record is removed from anything any of the musicians have worked on previously but it’s metal through and through. So give it a listen!

The Beauty Of Destruction is out via Nuclear Blast on 28 April. Pre-order it here.