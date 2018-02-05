Download festival 2018 tickets, lineup and band announcements

Download festival 2018 is returning to Donington Park, Derbyshire on June 8-10, for the summer’s biggest and weekend of rock, metal, punk and more! This year’s event is headlined by Avenged Sevenfold, Guns N’ Roses and Ozzy Osbourne, with over a hundred more bands due to be playing across four stages.

Download festivals tickets are available now for either 5-day or 3-day camping. 5-day camping tickets are available for £210 (plus fees) and 3-day camping tickets are available for £200 (plus fees).

Quiet camping tickets are currently sold out. Day tickets are expected to go on sale later this year.

With the headliners of Avenged Sevenfold, Guns N’ Roses and Ozzy Osbourne, this year’s Download festival is expected to sell out way in advance. So move fast!

Bands announced for Download festival 2018 so far

Alexisonfire

All Them Witches

Asking Alexandria

Avenged Sevenfold

Babymetal

Baroness

Black Stone Cherry

Black Veil Brides

Blessthefall

Body Count Ft. Ice T

Boston Manor

Bullet For My Valentine

Bury Tomorrow

Cancer Bats

Corrosion Of Conformity

Cradle Of Filth

Dead Cross

Death Blooms

Dragonforce

Dream State

Emmure

Employed To Serve

Gold Key

Greta Van Fleet

Guns N’ Roses

Hatebreed

Higher Power

In This Moment

Inglorious

Jamie Lenman

Jonathan Davis

Knocked Loose

Koyo

Kreator

L7

Less Than Jake

Malevolence

Marilyn Manson

Marmozets

Mayday Parade

Meshuggah

Milk Teeth

Miss May I

Monster Truck

Myke Gray

Myrkur

Neck Deep

No Hot Ashes

Ozzy Osbourne

Parkway Drive

Plini

Powerflo

Puppy

Rise Against

Rolo Tomassi

Savage Messiah

Shinedown

SHVPES

Sleep Token

Stick To Your Guns

Stray From The Path

Sun Arcana

Tesseract

The Bottom Line

The Bronx

The Faim

The Hives

The Hyena Kill

The Maine

The Pink Slips

The Struts

The Temperance Movement

Thrice

Thunder

Thy Art Is Murder

Tigress

Turbonegro

Volbeat

Von Hertzen Brothers

Wayward Sons

Whiskey Myers

Woes

WSTR

You Me At Six

Zeal & Ardor

