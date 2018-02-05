Download festival 2018 tickets, lineup and band announcements

Download festival 2018 is returning to Donington Park, Derbyshire on June 8-10, for the summer’s biggest and weekend of rock, metal, punk and more! This year’s event is headlined by Avenged Sevenfold, Guns N’ Roses and Ozzy Osbourne, with over a hundred more bands due to be playing across four stages.
Download festivals tickets are available now for either 5-day or 3-day camping. 5-day camping tickets are available for £210 (plus fees) and 3-day camping tickets are available for £200 (plus fees).
Quiet camping tickets are currently sold out. Day tickets are expected to go on sale later this year.
With the headliners of Avenged Sevenfold, Guns N’ Roses and Ozzy Osbourne, this year’s Download festival is expected to sell out way in advance. So move fast!
Bands announced for Download festival 2018 so far
Alexisonfire
All Them Witches
Asking Alexandria
Avenged Sevenfold
Babymetal
Baroness
Black Stone Cherry
Black Veil Brides
Blessthefall
Body Count Ft. Ice T
Boston Manor
Bullet For My Valentine
Bury Tomorrow
Cancer Bats
Corrosion Of Conformity
Cradle Of Filth
Dead Cross
Death Blooms
Dragonforce
Dream State
Emmure
Employed To Serve
Gold Key
Greta Van Fleet
Guns N’ Roses
Hatebreed
Higher Power
In This Moment
Inglorious
Jamie Lenman
Jonathan Davis
Knocked Loose
Koyo
Kreator
L7
Less Than Jake
Malevolence
Marilyn Manson
Marmozets
Mayday Parade
Meshuggah
Milk Teeth
Miss May I
Monster Truck
Myke Gray
Myrkur
Neck Deep
No Hot Ashes
Ozzy Osbourne
Parkway Drive
Plini
Powerflo
Puppy
Rise Against
Rolo Tomassi
Savage Messiah
Shinedown
SHVPES
Sleep Token
Stick To Your Guns
Stray From The Path
Sun Arcana
Tesseract
The Bottom Line
The Bronx
The Faim
The Hives
The Hyena Kill
The Maine
The Pink Slips
The Struts
The Temperance Movement
Thrice
Thunder
Thy Art Is Murder
Tigress
Turbonegro
Volbeat
Von Hertzen Brothers
Wayward Sons
Whiskey Myers
Woes
WSTR
You Me At Six
Zeal & Ardor
