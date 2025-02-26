Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, Bring Me The Horizon, Sleep Token, Bad Omens, Evanescence and more announced for Louder Than Life 2025

Louder Than Life 2025 is go and it is STACKED!

Following the news that Slayer had rescheduled their planned 2024 reunion show to take place at this year's festival instead, Louder Than Life have officially unveiled their bill for 2025, and true to form, it is absolutely stacked. Alongside Slayer, headlining the four-day rock and metal spectacular, which takes place September 18-21 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky will be Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones and Bring Me The Horizon.

Joining them will be the likes of Lamb Of God, Breaking Benjamin, A Perfect Circle, Evanescence, Mudvayne, Stone Temple Pilots, A Perfect Circle, Knocked Loose, Rob Zombie, Sleep Token, Bad Omens, Trivium, Cypress Hill, Bruce Dickinson and many, many more.

“Louder Than Life has always been about showcasing the future of rock and heavy music while honoring the legends who paved the way," says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Bands like Bring Me The Horizon, Sleep Token, Bad Omens, $uicideboy$, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, I Prevail, Slaughter To Prevail, Lorna Shore, Wage War, Dayseeker, and Knocked Loose aren’t just performing—they’re defining the next generation of headliners. At the same time, pioneers like Slayer, Deftones, A Perfect Circle, and Avenged Sevenfold have set the standard, proving that this music is always evolving. This is where the past, present, and future of heavy music collide."

“We’re coming back to Louder Than Life in Louisville. Get ready f*ckers!” adds Slayer frontman Tom Araya.

Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes says: “We are very thrilled to finally be returning to America. We have missed our fans dearly and Louder Than Life is one of our favorite festivals to play."

See the full lineup announced so far below. Various ticket combinations are on sale now via https://louderthanlifefestival.com/passes

