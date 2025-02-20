A mysterious new band has been added to Download 2025 and the internet is convinced it’s Sleep Token-related

The internet is convinced that a mysterious new band added to the Download 2025 lineup have something to do with Sleep Token.

On Tuesday (February 18), the Leicestershire festival added 22 new names to this year’s bill, with one of them being an as-yet-unheard act called President. Little is known about the project, whose members are thus far unnamed. Their profile on the Download app reads, “No names. No past. No distractions. Only the mission ahead.”

On Instagram, President have posted several enigmatic images with captions that include “Join the campaign” and “The campaign commences soon”. The band’s website is currently hosting a countdown set to expire at midnight UK time on Friday, May 16.

The mystery has inherently led to some internet sleuths drawing parallels between this new outfit and similarly faceless superstars Sleep Token, who are headlining Download for the very first time in 2025.

In a Reddit thread with the title “Who/what are President (band)?”, one fan comments: “Could potentially be related to Sleep Token in some way. Download is a massive moment for them, could potentially be a way to signal a ‘new era’ for them?”

It’s understandable for the British progressive metal figureheads’ following to be in a puzzle-solving mood, as Sleep Token have been putting out some teasers of their own lately.

On Tuesday, a new TikTok account linked to the band began directing people to the website showmehowtodanceforever.com. The site hosts a cryptic word game that, when solved, asks the user to sign up to a mailing list. Many sources report that fans then receive an email sorting them into one of two ‘houses’.

It seems that new Sleep Token music is on the horizon, given the band inked a deal with major label RCA last year and have been teasing a ‘new era’ for quite some time.

Download 2025 will take place at Donington Park from June 13 to 15. Korn and Green Day will headline along with Sleep Token. Weezer, the Sex Pistols, Bullet For My Valentine, Spiritbox and more will also appear across the weekend.