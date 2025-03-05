Bring Me The Horizon, Korn, Deftones and A Perfect Circle among over 100 bands announced for Aftershock festival 2025

Rob Zombie, Gojira, Turnstile, Bad Omens, and The Dillinger Escape Plan are also bound for California's biggest rock festival in October

Aftershock 2025 artists
(Image credit: Iwi Onodera/Redferns | Chiaki Nozu/WireImage | Barry Brecheisen/WireImage | Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Bring Me The Horizon, Korn, Deftones and Blink-182 have been announced as the headline artists for this year's Aftershock festival.

Other acts set to appear at the 13th staging of the hugely popular metal, alt. rock and punk festival, to be staged from October 2-5 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California, include Gojira, Rob Zombie, Turnstile, Bad Omens, Lamb Of God, Knocked Loose, Kerry King, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Mudvayne, Trivium and Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson.

In total more than 115 bands have been announced for the weekender.

Blink-182 will headline the festival's opening night on October 2, hometown heroes Deftones top the bill on October 3, nu metal daddies Korn close the festival on October 4, and Sheffield's Bring Me The Horizon will bring the weekender to a climax on October 5.

“Aftershock is the biggest rock, punk, and metal festival on the West Coast, and this year, it lined up perfectly for California fans,” says promoter Danny Wimmer. “We’ve got legendary reunions, rare performances, and more California bands on this lineup than any Aftershock before. Year after year, we’ve broken attendance records, and this one is set to be the biggest yet. Trust me, you don’t want to miss it. I hope to see you there.”

Tickets for the event are available now from the Aftershock website.

Aftershock is offering layaway ticket purchases with just $1 down, plus discounted four-day and single day passes to first responders, active duty military and medical professionals, and nurses.

Feast your eyes on the full line-up below:

Aftershock 2025

(Image credit: Danny Wimmer Presents)
