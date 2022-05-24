David Draiman: the new Disturbed album is “90 per cent heavy as f**k”

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has said that the band’s upcoming new album is “90 per cent heavy as f**k”.

Speaking at a show in Camden, New Jersey, Draiman told the crowd that the follow-up to 2018’s Evolution would call back to the band’s early albums The Sickness and Ten Thousand Fists.

“We have a new record that will soon be released,” said Draiman. “And it’s about 90 percent heavy as fuck. Now there’s still 10 percent of caring, loving goodness – 10 percent. Hey, for everybody that fell in love with [their cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s] The Sound Of Silence, I figured, you know… But the rest of it? Sickness, Ten Thousand Fists-era Disturbed, for sure. You excited about that? ‘Cause I’ll tell you we’re really fucking excited about it.”

This follows a post Draiman uploaded to Instagram in April that suggested the Chicago band had finished recording their eighth studio album. In the post (which was quickly deleted), fans spotted whiteboard that appeared to have ten tracks listed, including Divisive, Won't Back Down and Unstoppable as well as the tunings for each track.

Draiman also captioned the image with "And that's a wrap people. #HolyShitIsThisGood #epic @disturbed".

Speaking on the Full Metal Jackie radio show earlier this year, Draiman confirmed that the new album would be heavier and more aggressive than Evolution.

"We were dying to do the more aggressive stuff,” he said of the record, whose title and release date have yet to be announced. “We wanted to go back home. We wanted to go back to the 'groove so hard that you can't stop bobbing your head' kind of stuff. So, we're there, and we're loving it."