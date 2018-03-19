Crone's immersive new lyric video carries a sucker punch

Helmed by Secrets Of The Moon frontman sG and Embedded drummer, Markus Renzenbrink, Crone are a emotionally wracked journey into the darker recesses of human nature, combining nocturnal, gothic sensibilities with soaring melodic rock as they mine their bleak subject matter for any last rays of light.

Having released one EP, Gehenna, in 2014, Crone are about to return with a heart-heavy yet mesmerising full-length album, Godspeed, due to be released by Prophecy Productions on April 13. Each track has been inspired by real life events, from a parachute pioneer falling to his death from the Eiffel Tower in 1912 to the body of a Syrian child that washed up on an Egyptian shore and became a tragic emblem for the plight of refugees, but rather than wallow in the morbid nature of these tales, Godspeed sounds more like a pilgrimage in search of redemption, reaching out into expansive, heartfelt sonic territories, where its eulogies seek out a universal resonance.

We have a special preview of the album in the form of an octopus-engaged lyric video (the reason for which will be revealed) for the track Leviathan’s Lifework, based around the true tale of a man in Wisconsin who accidentally blew himself up with a home-made bomb, but reaches into anthemic, emotional territories that take you far beyond the reaches of sensationalism, sounding like it’s echoing around a stadium on the Earth’s last day.

“Leviathan’s Lifework was a title that I’ve been carrying around with me for half my life,” says sG. “I didn’t know its true meaning until I read Paul Auster’s Leviathan a few years ago. The novel follows the life and crimes of a man who decides to take action over words to deliver his message to the world. Something I can rely to in a very strange way. A had to turn this into a song some day and here it is.”

So without further ado, light a fuse, wave it in the air and lose yourself to the wonder that is Leviathan’s Lifework below!

Check out Crone’s Facebook page here, and pre-order Godspeed here!