Check out the most awesome video we've seen all year!

By Metal Hammer  

This fan-made claymation clip for Clutch's The Wolfman Kindly Requests... has blown our minds!

How awesome is this video? Very fucking awesome indeed.

The work of Clutch fan Curtis Hein, this amazing claymation video for The Wolfman Kindly Requests… from 2013’s magnificent Earth Rocker album is the best video we’ve seen all year. Watch it now!

The band start their European tour next week. See their pure rock fury at…

  • April 22 Newcastle 02 Academy

  • April 23 Leeds Metropolitian Uni

  • April 24 Manchester Academy

  • Apr. 26 Berlin, Germany Desertfest @Astra

  • April 27 Antwerpen, Belgium Trix Muziekcentrum

  • April 29 Birmingham 02 Academy

  • April 30 Brighton Concorde 2

  • May 1 London The Forum

  • May 2 Norwich The Waterfront

  • May 3 Nottingham Rock City

  • May 4 Bristol Temples Festival

  • May 6 Edinburgh The Liquid Room

  • May 7 Glasgow 02 ABC

  • May 8 Belfast The Limelight

  • May 9 Dublin,The Academy Dublin

