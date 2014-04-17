Check out the most awesome video we've seen all year!

How awesome is this video? Very fucking awesome indeed.
The work of Clutch fan Curtis Hein, this amazing claymation video for The Wolfman Kindly Requests… from 2013’s magnificent Earth Rocker album is the best video we’ve seen all year. Watch it now!
The band start their European tour next week. See their pure rock fury at…
April 22 Newcastle 02 Academy
April 23 Leeds Metropolitian Uni
April 24 Manchester Academy
Apr. 26 Berlin, Germany Desertfest @Astra
April 27 Antwerpen, Belgium Trix Muziekcentrum
April 29 Birmingham 02 Academy
April 30 Brighton Concorde 2
May 1 London The Forum
May 2 Norwich The Waterfront
May 3 Nottingham Rock City
May 4 Bristol Temples Festival
May 6 Edinburgh The Liquid Room
May 7 Glasgow 02 ABC
May 8 Belfast The Limelight
May 9 Dublin,The Academy Dublin