Bloodstock festival 2018: The big review

Bloodstock festival is back for 2018 and they're packing the most metal bill of the year. Headlined by Judas Priest, Gojira and Nightwish, the Catton Hall weekender brings together the baddest, boldest and, well, best metal bands from across the world.

Throughout the weekend we're going to bring you the first reviews, photographs and setlists from the UK's premier metal festival. Make sure you're checking back throughout the festival to find out all the action!

Here's what's happened so far...

Emperor

(Image: © Jake Owens)

It goes to show just how far Bloodstock has come as an event when you consider that previous headliners Emperor are happy to relegate themselves to sub-headliner status. In fact, frontman Ihsahn makes more than a few gushing mentions to the fact that they are here alongside the ‘Metal gods’ Judas Priest. If there is one problem with this situation, it’s that the black metal legends' icy masterpieces are far more suited to a cold, pitch black environment rather than the warm afternoon sky that greets them today. A lack of movement or stage show (Emperor are particularly visually sparse for a black metal band) could hamper many of their peers, but such is the strength of Emperor’s material – mixed with a perfectly clean, razor-sharp sound – that they are the perfect extreme aperitif before tonight's main event.

Suicidal Tendencies

(Image: © Jake Owens)

After a cancelled flight and problems at customs, Suicidal Tendencies have finally made it to Bloodstock and packed out the Sophie Lancaster tent with possibly the most people that have ever been inside, with more pouring out into the arena, all here to pledge their allegiance. And it's well deserved because the skate-thrash crossover pioneers are on blinding form, firing on every available cylinder and punting all expectations into the stratosphere. It's impossible to take your eyes of frontman Mike Muir, darting around the stage like a maniac, goading the already hyper crowd into raptures, as countless crowdsurfers sail over the barrier. Extra security seem to be put on to account for the increased bodycount, and as Suicidal rocket through Bring Me Down, Freedumb and Clap Like Ozzy, this morphs from yet another festival show into a celebration of all things ST. Inviting fans onstage to join in the action (and little kid Josh helping Dave Lombardo on the drums) is just the tip of the community iceberg Mike is curating here, giving various empowered, motivational speeches about believing in yourself and never giving up. Subliminal and Possessed To Skate are still bona fide ragers, but it's Cyco Vision where the floor opens and erupts into a blur of bodies and in every direction. This is a triumph in every conceivable way, and a depiction of heavy music's uniting spirit.

(Image: © Jake Owens)

Ingested

There is a more than healthy crowd in the Sophie Lancaster tent for Mancunians Ingested. If you thought that the majority of them were there to get a good spot for the incoming Suicidal Tendencies, then the fist pumping and circle pits that accompany the majority of their set would be evidence enough that they have pulled an impressively sizeable crowd on their own merit. You can see why too, because although the sound doesn’t quite capture their slam-heavy death metal groove to its fullest, there is enough meat in their pounding riffs and a shit tonne of personality onstage to keep Ingested standing out from the crowd. A step up to the main stage on their next visit to Bloodstock is definitely not beyond them.

Lovebites

(Image: © Jake Owens)

Due to transport problems, Suicidal Tendencies have been delayed, and in a complete stroke of luck, the Japanese power metallers Lovebites have been promoted to the main stage. And they don't look out of place one bit. Originally due to play the Sophie Lancaster stage later in the evening, the all-female five-piece revel at the chance to show their skills to a much larger audience, not showing a single shred of fear. Thousands have gathered to catch the winners of Best New Band at this year's Metal Hammer Golden Gods, blasting out a half-hour of technical wizardry, mind-boggling vocals and a voice that could level buildings. Seriously, Asami must have been channeling the power of Rob Halford from backstage, with her soaring wails hitting a target higher than Everest. Bucking the trend of bands only wearing black, the girls are dressed all in white, but there's no gimmick here and it's definitely not the cheesiest thing playing Bloodstock this weekend. It's unbelievable that this is only their third ever UK show, and a dramatic Above The Black Sea seals the deal in converting any naysayers, as the band win over most stubborn black metal fans. As Asami says at the end, "We are Lovebites and we play heaby metal!" and it's hard to argue with that.

Bloodbath

Almost as soon as Wednesday 13 leaves the stage, that big blazing ball in the sky decides to rear its head. Covered in blood, corpsepaint and presumably flour, the Swedish death metallers Bloodbath bring the heavy to Catton Park. From Breeding Death to Cancer Of The Soul, this is a headbanger's paradise, revelling in widdly solos and seismic percussion. Nick Holmes holds court, in his sunglasses and inverted crucifix necklace, like a preacher of the dark, causing thousands of horns to be thrust into the air – both the hand gesture and Viking drinking vessel. While some of Bloodbath's subtle death metal nuances are lost in the open air, demonic closer Eaten receives a hero's welcome, as crowdsurfers fling themselves over the barrier, and the air becomes one audible guttural growl.

Wednesday 13

(Image: © Jake Owens)

It's a grey, grisly afternoon with no sun in sight, and the perfect setting for some schlocky horror. Entering through a Redrum door (straight out of The Shining) and swinging an axe, Wednesday 13 bursts onstage in full gothic regalia and makeup, diving headfirst into What The Night Brings. Wednesday has brought a box of tricks with him for the Bloodstock faithful, and while only playing a 45 minute set, the horror-punks surround themselves in fire and spooky dancers, and throw in the odd costume change for good measure. It's more of a B-movie production than Hollywood, but that's part of the charm – despite the horror overtones and gothic aesthetic, this is more trick or treat than The Exorcist. The air fills with thick red smoke for Gimmie Gimmie Bloodshed, getting the adrenaline pumping, but unfortunately the momentum dips for newie Condolences. The final one-two of I Walked With A Zombie and I Love To Say Fuck (complete with offensive umbrella) bring it right back around, delighting old-school fans of the horror master and those who just love a good swear. Not a bad start to the day!