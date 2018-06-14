Trending

In Pictures: Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2018

Relive the magic and mayhem of this year's Metal Hammer Golden Gods

Ozzy Osbourne accepting his Golden God award
(Image: © Jake Owens)

On Monday night the world of heavy metal descended on London for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy. 

Throughout the night we saw live performances from Carpenter Brut, Myrkur, Meshuggah, Baroness and Parkway Drive – complete with a fuckload of fire and a spinning drum kit!

But not only that, we gave out 16 awards to some of the biggest and best names in metal, including Wes Borland, Maynard James Keenan, Lacuna Coil and Ozzy Osbourne.

But what did it look like on the night? Here's a gallery of all the winners their famous friends.

Image 1 of 18

Lovebites at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods

Lovebites winning Best New Band
(Image: © Jake Owens )

Lovebites

Image 2 of 18

Wolves In The Throne Room at the Golden Gods

Wolves In The Throne Room winning Best Underground Band
(Image: © Jake Owens)

Wolves In The Throne Room

Image 3 of 18

Ben Ward at the Golden Gods

Ben Ward accepting the Best British Band award on behalf of Judas Priest who couldn't be there
(Image: © Marie Korner)
Image 4 of 18

Lacuna Coil at the Golden Gods

Lacuna Coil winning Best Live Band
(Image: © Jake Owens)

Lacuna Coil

Image 5 of 18

Adrian Erlandsson at the Golden Gods

Adrian Erlandsson accepting the Best International Band on behalf of Arch Enemy who couldn't be there
(Image: © Marie Korner)
Image 6 of 18

Sumerian Records at the Golden Gods

Sumerian Records winning Best Independent Label
(Image: © Marie Korner)

Sumerian Records

Image 7 of 18

Andy Copping at the Golden Gods

Download Festival winning Best Event
(Image: © Marie Korner)

Download Festival

Image 8 of 18

Benji Webbe at the Golden Gods

Benji Webbe accepting Breakthrough on behalf of Code Orange who couldn't be there
(Image: © Marie Korner)
Image 9 of 18

Wes Borland at the Golden Gods

Wes Borland winning Riff Lord
(Image: © Marie Korner)

Wes Borland

Image 10 of 18

Kaoteon at Golden Gods

Kaoteon winning Global Metal
(Image: © Jake Owens)

Kaoteon

Image 11 of 18

Myrkur at the Golden Gods

Myrkur winning Best Album for Mareridt
(Image: © Marie Korner)

Myrkur

Image 12 of 18

Jessica Pimentel at the Golden Gods

Jessica Pimentel winning Spirit Of Hammer
(Image: © Marie Korner)

Jessica Pimentel

Image 13 of 18

Maynard James Keenan at Golden Gods

Maynard James Keenan winning Icon
(Image: © Marie Korner)

Maynard James Keenan

Image 14 of 18

Meshuggah at Golden Gods

Meshuggah winning Inspiration
(Image: © Marie Korner)

Meshuggah

Image 15 of 18

Parkway Drive at Golden Gods

Parkway Drive winning Defender Of The Faith
(Image: © Jake Owens)

Parkway Drive

Image 16 of 18

Ozzy Osboure and Zakk Wylde at Golden Gods

Ozzy Osbourne being presented the Golden God award by Zakk Wylde
(Image: © Marie Jorner)

Ozzy Osbourne

Image 17 of 18

Ozzy Osbourne at Golden Gods

Ozzy Osbourne's Golden God award
(Image: © Jake Owens)

Ozzy Osbourne

Image 18 of 18

Ozzy Osbourne accepting his Golden God award

Ozzy Osbourne winning the Golden God award
(Image: © Jake Owens)

Ozzy Osbourne

And here's a little glimpse of the live performances!

Image 1 of 8

Baroness at Golden Gods

Baroness performing at Golden Gods
(Image: © Jake Owens)

Baroness

Image 2 of 8

Baroness at Golden Gods

Baroness performing at Golden Gods
(Image: © Jake Owens)

Baroness

Image 3 of 8

Meshuggah at Golden Gods

Meshuggah performing at Golden Gods
(Image: © Jake Owens)

Meshuggah

Image 4 of 8

Myrkur at Golden Gods

Myrkur performing at Golden Gods
(Image: © Jake Owens)

Myrkur

Image 5 of 8

Parkway Drive performing at Golden Gods

Parkway Drive performing at Golden Gods
(Image: © Jake Owens)

Parkway Drive

Image 6 of 8

Parkway Drive performing at Golden Gods

Parkway Drive performing at Golden Gods
(Image: © Jake Owens)

Parkway Drive

Image 7 of 8

Parkway Drive performing at Golden Gods

Parkway Drive performing at Golden Gods
(Image: © Jake Owens)

Parkway Drive

Image 8 of 8

Parkway Drive performing at Golden Gods

Parkway Drive performing at Golden Gods
(Image: © Jake Owens)

Parkway Drive

We'll see you next year for more chaos!