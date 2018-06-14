In Pictures: Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2018

On Monday night the world of heavy metal descended on London for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy.
Throughout the night we saw live performances from Carpenter Brut, Myrkur, Meshuggah, Baroness and Parkway Drive – complete with a fuckload of fire and a spinning drum kit!
But not only that, we gave out 16 awards to some of the biggest and best names in metal, including Wes Borland, Maynard James Keenan, Lacuna Coil and Ozzy Osbourne.
But what did it look like on the night? Here's a gallery of all the winners their famous friends.
Lovebites
Wolves In The Throne Room
Lacuna Coil
Sumerian Records
Download Festival
Wes Borland
Kaoteon
Myrkur
Jessica Pimentel
Maynard James Keenan
Meshuggah
Parkway Drive
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne
And here's a little glimpse of the live performances!
Baroness
Baroness
Meshuggah
Myrkur
Parkway Drive
Parkway Drive
Parkway Drive
Parkway Drive
We'll see you next year for more chaos!