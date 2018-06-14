In Pictures: Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2018

On Monday night the world of heavy metal descended on London for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy.

Throughout the night we saw live performances from Carpenter Brut, Myrkur, Meshuggah, Baroness and Parkway Drive – complete with a fuckload of fire and a spinning drum kit!

But not only that, we gave out 16 awards to some of the biggest and best names in metal, including Wes Borland, Maynard James Keenan, Lacuna Coil and Ozzy Osbourne.

But what did it look like on the night? Here's a gallery of all the winners their famous friends.

Image 1 of 18 Lovebites winning Best New Band (Image: © Jake Owens ) Lovebites Image 2 of 18 Wolves In The Throne Room winning Best Underground Band (Image: © Jake Owens) Wolves In The Throne Room Image 3 of 18 Ben Ward accepting the Best British Band award on behalf of Judas Priest who couldn't be there (Image: © Marie Korner) Image 4 of 18 Lacuna Coil winning Best Live Band (Image: © Jake Owens) Lacuna Coil Image 5 of 18 Adrian Erlandsson accepting the Best International Band on behalf of Arch Enemy who couldn't be there (Image: © Marie Korner) Image 6 of 18 Sumerian Records winning Best Independent Label (Image: © Marie Korner) Sumerian Records Image 7 of 18 Download Festival winning Best Event (Image: © Marie Korner) Download Festival Image 8 of 18 Benji Webbe accepting Breakthrough on behalf of Code Orange who couldn't be there (Image: © Marie Korner) Image 9 of 18 Wes Borland winning Riff Lord (Image: © Marie Korner) Wes Borland Image 10 of 18 Kaoteon winning Global Metal (Image: © Jake Owens) Kaoteon Image 11 of 18 Myrkur winning Best Album for Mareridt (Image: © Marie Korner) Myrkur Image 12 of 18 Jessica Pimentel winning Spirit Of Hammer (Image: © Marie Korner) Jessica Pimentel Image 13 of 18 Maynard James Keenan winning Icon (Image: © Marie Korner) Maynard James Keenan Image 14 of 18 Meshuggah winning Inspiration (Image: © Marie Korner) Meshuggah Image 15 of 18 Parkway Drive winning Defender Of The Faith (Image: © Jake Owens) Parkway Drive Image 16 of 18 Ozzy Osbourne being presented the Golden God award by Zakk Wylde (Image: © Marie Jorner) Ozzy Osbourne Image 17 of 18 Ozzy Osbourne's Golden God award (Image: © Jake Owens) Ozzy Osbourne Image 18 of 18 Ozzy Osbourne winning the Golden God award (Image: © Jake Owens) Ozzy Osbourne

And here's a little glimpse of the live performances!

Image 1 of 8 Baroness performing at Golden Gods (Image: © Jake Owens) Baroness Image 2 of 8 Baroness performing at Golden Gods (Image: © Jake Owens) Baroness Image 3 of 8 Meshuggah performing at Golden Gods (Image: © Jake Owens) Meshuggah Image 4 of 8 Myrkur performing at Golden Gods (Image: © Jake Owens) Myrkur Image 5 of 8 Parkway Drive performing at Golden Gods (Image: © Jake Owens) Parkway Drive Image 6 of 8 Parkway Drive performing at Golden Gods (Image: © Jake Owens) Parkway Drive Image 7 of 8 Parkway Drive performing at Golden Gods (Image: © Jake Owens) Parkway Drive Image 8 of 8 Parkway Drive performing at Golden Gods (Image: © Jake Owens) Parkway Drive

We'll see you next year for more chaos!