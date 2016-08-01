Black Sabbath: The TeamRock Archives

Welcome to TeamRock’s Black Sabbath Archives. Below you’ll find links to a wealth of stories on one of rock’s greatest bands. Check back to see more articles as we add them.
Black Sabbath – the final interview
The Dark Knights Rise: The Epic Story Of Black Sabbath In the 70s
Ozzy: "With Black Sabbath Nothing Is Ever Easy. It’s Never Been Easy"
Black Sabbath Albums Ranked From Worst to Best
The Top 10 Worst Black Sabbath Songs Ever
Inside Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin’s lost jam session
Why Black Sabbath will forever be the greatest metal band of all time
The story behind Black Sabbath's Heaven And Hell album artwork
The Story Behind The Song: Black Sabbath's Iron Man
The 10 best Black Sabbath songs from their final tour, by Adam Wakeman
Black Sabbath: Bill Ward - The Wayward Son
Black Sabbath: This Is The End
All Kinds Of Crazy: Life On The Road With Black Sabbath In The 1970s
Is Heaven And Hell Black Sabbath's Finest Hour?
The 10 best Black Sabbath covers
Black Sabbath: Mirror Mirror On The Wall
Black Sabbath: The Birth Of Metal
Black Sabbath: The Story Behind Heaven And Hell
Heroes & Villains: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath: The Story Behind Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
Riffs That Shook Your World #3: Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath