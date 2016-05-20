Batman: Arkham Asylum and Arkham City swooping onto PS4 and Xbox One

Warner Bros has announced that it is bringing Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City to PS4 and Xbox One in full HD glory.

Both games have been lovingly upgraded from the Unreal Engine 3 to the Unreal Engine 4, the technology behind the stunning visuals in Batman: Arkham Knight so that PS4 and Xbox One gamers can experience both classic games in more breath-talking detail than ever before.

Batman: Arkham Asylum launched back in 2009 and proved rapidly that it was possible to make a decent superhero video game scoring a modest 92 percent on Metacritic.

The 2011 follow-up title, Arkham City, broke more conventions by being a better game than Arkham Asylum, proven by its 96 percent score on Metacritic.

Both games will be released on PS4 and Xbox One in a bundle dubbed Batman: Return To Arkham, which includes all of the downloadable content ever released for both games, on July the 29th.