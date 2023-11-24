Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) vs Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): What's your best option this Black Friday?

If you’re looking for a new pair of earphones - and you’re not on a really tight budget - then something from the Apple AirPods range is likely to have crossed your mind at some point. Launched in 2016, these true wireless ear buds were an instant hit and have gone on to become hugely popular worldwide thanks to their combination of stylish looks, great sound quality and impressive battery life.

Of course, seven years is a long time in tech, and since that initial launch there have been several new iterations of Apple’s pearly white buds. Indeed, not only are we up to the third generation of the standard AirPods, there’s also now a second generation of the souped-up AirPods Pro. All of which means that if you are determined to jump on the AirPods bandwagon this Black Friday, you’ll need to make a choice. In this article, I'll help you cut through the clutter and help steer you in the right direction by highlighting the differences between the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro 2.

Don’t despair if your budget doesn’t stretch to the latest AirPods as you should be able to pick up one of the earlier versions for a lot less money - and with both currently on sale for Black Friday, I'm sure you'll find an Apple product that fits.

Latest Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods (3rd gen): $/£169 , now $139.99/£149

You can get money on a new pair of third generation iPods at Amazon this Black Friday - in both the US and UK. These are a great fit and an awesome pair of in-ears - and more affordable than the Pros. I have a pair and they still get regular use.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $249/£229 , $189.99/$199

While there's absolutely nothing wrong with the Apple AirPods (3rd gen), the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) offer that little bit more and are worth the extra financial outlay if your willing to pay the price.

At a glance

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Price: £169/$206

Weight: 4.28g/0.15oz

Battery life: Up to 6 hours (30 hours with charging case)

Features: Adaptive EQ; spatial audio with dynamic head tracking; H1 chip; IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating; Siri voice assistance; force sensor Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Price: £249/$302

Weight: 5.3g/0.18oz

Battery life: Up to 6 hours (30 hours with charging case)

Features: Active noise cancelling; Transparency mode; adaptive audio; adaptive EQ; spatial audio/dynamic head-tracking; H2 chip; IPX4 rating; Siri voice assistance; touch control

Sound

When you splash the cash on any set of premium in-ear headphones, you fully expect the sound quality to be awesome – and both of these AirPods models come up to scratch. There’s impressive clarity and detail across the frequencies and the AirPods 3 and the Pro 2 actually have very similar frequency response profiles. Thanks to spatial audio, music is given plenty of room to breathe too.

There’s no denying that the Pro 2 offer a better listening experience, though. The bass is meatier largely thanks to that noise-isolating fit, the presentation more organised, and the overall delivery more dynamic. Indeed, the Pro 2 are comfortably the best sounding AirPods I've tested to date.

Features

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) (Image credit: Future)

It’s no surprise that both of these models pack in a solid set of features - they are, after all, premium earbuds. Inevitably, the Pro 2 are a bit more sophisticated, boasting things extras such as active noise cancellation which is much improved on the original AirPods, thanks to the presence of Apple’s latest H2 chip). There's also Transparency mode that lets in a certain amount of noise from your surroundings – handy if you need to listen out for a crying baby or a train announcement.

Using my iPhone or iPad, I could fine-tune this mode to suit my own preference, switching on things like Personalised Volume (where the volume of your music is automatically tweaked based on your surroundings) and Conversation Awareness, where it’s lowered as soon as you start talking to someone.

Speaking of volume, how you manually turn your sound up and down differs between these two sets of AirPods. With the AirPods 3, you’ll either have to ask the Siri voice assistant or use an app on your phone/iPad. However, the Pro 2 are equipped with touch controls that need only a quick swipe to make adjustments - you can, of course, also use Siri if you prefer.

The Pro 2’s H2 chip has also led to an upgrade in wireless connectivity, with these higher-end ear buds featuring Bluetooth 5.3 support (as opposed to the AirPods 3’s 5.0). In all honesty, it’s unlikely to make a significant difference as both versions are pretty robust – but it does make the Apple AirPods Pro 2 slightly more future-proof.

Most of the other notable features appear on both the AirPods 3 and the Pro 2, including support for spatial audio, adaptive EQ, dynamic head-tracking and audio sharing (where one stream can be enjoyed by two people wearing AirPods). Both of these models also feature IPX4 sweat and water resistance, along with support for the Find My app - a useful addition for those who tend to mislay their possessions on a regular basis.

Design

While the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro 2 look very similar at first glance, there are a few small differences in their designs. For a start, the former’s stems are slightly longer than the latter’s. This may make the AirPods 3 more appealing to self-conscious types who would rather have something more discreet in their ears. Interestingly, despite their longer stems, the AirPods 3 are around a gram lighter than the Pro 2 – perhaps this is down to the more advanced technology found inside the Pro buds.

Another difference between the two types of AirPods is that the Pro 2 are fitted with interchangeable silicone tips, designed to nestle snugly inside your ear. Apple provides four different sizes in the box to help you get the right fit, while the AirPods 3 feature an all-plastic, open-fit design, meaning they rest just inside your cavities.

While I prefer having the tips as they make the buds feel more secure, and also offer better noise isolation, if you’re not keen on having earphones stuffed deep inside your lugholes or you’d like to hear a bit of ambient noise, then the AirPods 3 may suit you better.

Battery life

Apple AirPods (3rd gen) (Image credit: Apple)

When it comes to in-ear headphones, battery life is one of the most important considerations; after all, you don't want your buds conking out mid-way through a run or while on a long daily commute. Happily, both the AirPods 3 and the Pro 2 offer decent longevity. Indeed, their battery life is identical – you’ll get up to six hours of listening off a single charge and up to 30 hours when you factor in the charging case. That isn’t best in class – the Sony WF-1000XM4 , for example, will give you up to 12/36 hours – but it’s certainly competitive and should see you through most trips.

A quick word about those charging cases: the AirPods 3’s case is topped up using a Lightning cable, while the Pro 2’s is refuelled via USB-C – the same as the iPhone 15. Both cases can also be charged via MagSafe/Qi technology. The Pro 2’s case also comes with a lanyard loop and a speaker that chimes when your battery is running low. Hardly deal-breakers, but pretty cool nonetheless.

Verdict

If you’re happy to spend a bit more, then I recommend you choose the Pro 2 over the AirPods 3. With a stronger set of features, better sound and a choice of ear tips, they’re a no-brainer. The one caveat is that they nestle firmly inside the earholes, providing isolation from the outside world, which might not suit everyone.