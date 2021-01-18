50 metal albums we can't wait to hear in 2021

2020 may well have been a shitshow, but it was also a bumper year for fantastic new releases across the metal spectrum. From death metal to trap metal – every corner of the heavy music world had releases that could be help up as a high watermark for the new decade. And despite everything 2021 is shaping up to be even better. Don’t believe us? Here are the 50 releases we can’t wait to hear this year.

Rammstein – Album #8

Working on new music in the studio, it sounds like a follow-up to Rammstein’s untitled seventh release may be closer than we thought. We expect cocks, flames and canons, and every permutation of those elements.

Release Date: TBA

Guns N Roses – Album #7

Okay we get it – hell will freeze over first, right? Apparently not – Slash confirmed Guns N’ Roses have been working on new material that just might see the light of day in 2021.

Release Date: TBA

Avenged Sevenfold – Album #8

Avenged Sevenfold have been working on a follow-up to The Stage for a couple of years now. Frontman M Shadows reports suggest it is like nothing they have ever done, so colour us intrigued…

Release Date: TBA

Architects – For Those That Wish To Exist

With each new release, Architects build bigger and bigger. For Those That Wish To Exist continues this trajectory, lead singles Animals and Black Lung suggesting a colossal release the metal scene can rally around.

Release date: Feb 26

Mastodon – Album #8

For their follow-up to Emperor of Sand, Mastodon are channelling despair and tragedy – or so says guitarist Bill Kelliher. Considering what they’ve achieved with such themes in the past, we’re ready to be devastated and enthralled yet again.

Release Date: TBA

Megadeth – The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!

The title isn’t confirmed, but Megadeth have long had talent for turning a chaotic world into lightning-charged thrash gold. They’ve certainly had plenty of fuel to work with lately.

Release Date: TBA

Ozzy Osbourne – Album #13

Considering Ozzy’s partnership with producer Andrew Watt yielded the fantastic Ordinary Man, its very welcome news to hear the two are collaborating on a follow-up so soon – with members of Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighters, no less.

Release Date: TBA

Ghost – Album #5

Not content with essentially predicting the plague and cracking arenas, everyone’s favourite satanic cult rockers Ghost have promised something for their fifth studio album. A hybrid of Meliora riffs and /Prequelle/ choruses, you say? Hell yes.

Release Date: TBA

Gojira – Album #7

Five years from Magma we wait with bated breath to see what earth-shattering compositions Gojira come up with next. Frontman Joe Duplantier has hinted something more experimental, but if it can match its predecessor arenas surely beckon.

Release Date: TBA

Meshuggah – Album #9

A new Meshuggah release is on the way, so we’re expecting some of the most meticulous and ludicrous song structures in the business.

Release date: TBA