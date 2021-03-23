These are the 100 greatest metal songs of the 21st century (so far)

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a special edition issue celebrating the 100 greatest songs of the century (er, so far). Chosen by us, our readers and some of metal’s biggest and best names, it’s the definitive countdown of the anthems that have defined the last two decades – and the stories behind them.
And what a list it is, featuring classic songs from everybody from Slipknot, Ghost and System Of A Down to The Hu, Myrkur and Venom Prison. If you’re looking for the soundtrack to the last 21 years, this is it.
You can check out the full countdown in the brand new Metal Hammer, which also includes the stories behind some of the biggest and best songs plus interviews with some of the bands behind them (and comes with a bunch of free gifts, including posters, beer mats, a Ghost laptop sticker and an exclusive art print of the late, great Alexi Laiho).
But we figured we’d let you have a taster of the songs that make up the list, just to prove beyond doubt that metal is more vibrant and vital than it’s ever been.
So, without further ado, here is the definitive list of the 100 Greatest Songs Of The 21st Century (so far) – now go pick up the new Hammer to read all about ’em…
100. Atreyu Bleeding Mascara
99. Sólstafir Ótta
98. Electric Wizard Funeralopolis
97. Nine Inch Nails The Hand That Feeds
96. Twin Temple The Devil Didn't Make Me Do It
95. Sikth Bland Street Bloom
94. Bodycount No Lives Matter
93. Kvelertak Blodtorst
92. Dimmu Borgir Progenies Of The Great Apocolypse
91. Arch Enemy We Will Rise
90. Amon Amarth Cry Of The Black Birds
89. Soil Halo
88. Turisas Battle Metal
87. Venom Prison Abysmal Agony
86. Strapping Young Lad Love?
85. Audioslave Cochise
84. Coheed And Cambria Welcome Home
83. Enslaved Bounded By Allegiance
82. Negura Bunget Tesarul De Lumini
81. Letlive Banshee (Ghost Fame)
80. Myrkur The Serpent
79. Megadeth Headcrusher
78. Beastmilk Death Reflects Us
77. Hatebreed I Will Be Heard
76. Sabaton Ghost Division
75. Beartooth The In Between
74. Jinjer Pisces
73. Asking Alexandria The Final Episode (Let's Change Channel)
72. The Hu Wolf Totem
71. The Devil's Blood River Of Gold
70. Every Time I Die The New Black
69. Children Of Bodom Are You Dead Yet?
68. Loathe Two-Way Mirror
67. Amenra Am Kreuz
66. Steel Panther Death To All But Metal
65. Finntroll Trollhammeren
64. Primordial Empire Falls or As Rome Burns
63. Evanescence Bring Me To Life
62. Opeth Ghost Of Perdition
61. Akercocke A Skin For Dancing In
60. Cave In In The Stream Of Commerce
59. Grand Magus Hammer Of The North
58. Isis Weight
57. Stone Sour Through Glass
56. Immortal All Shall Fall
55. Cradle Of Filth Nymphetamine
54. Carpenter Brut Turbo Killer
53. Zeal & Ardor Devil Is Fine
52. Tesseract Of Mind - Nocturne
51. Meshuggah Bleed
50. Wardruna Helvegen
49. Judas Priest Lightning Strike
48. Disturbed The Sickness
47. Within Temptation Angels
46. Five Finger Death Punch The Bleeding
45. Testament More Than Meets The Eye
44. Volbeat Still Counting
43. At The Drive-In One Armed Scissor
42. Satyricon K.I.N.G.
41. Halestorm I Miss The Misery
40. Converge Concubine
39. Baroness Chlorine & Win
38. Code Orange Bleeding In The Blur
37. Bloodywood Ari Ari
36. In Flames Only For The Weak
35. Bullet For My Valentine Tears Don't Fall
34. Watain Malfeitor
33. Metallica Moth Into Flame
32. Slayer Disciple
31. The Dillinger Escape Plan Milk Lizard
30. Korn Here To Stay
29. Babymetal Road Of Resistance
28. Skindred Nobody
27. Limp Bizkit Rollin'
26. Parkway Drive Vice Grip
25. Iron Maiden The Wicker Man
24. Bring Me The Horizon Shadow Moses
23. Dragonforce Through The Fire And Flames
22. Clutch Electric Worry
21. Tool Schism
20. Heilung Krigsgladr
19. Machine Head Halo
18. Papa Roach Last Resort
17. Power Trip Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)
16. Killswitch Engage My Last Serenade
15. Avenged Sevenfold Nightmare
14. Linkin Park Papercut
13. Lacuna Coil Heaven's A Lie
12. HIM Wings Of A Butterfly
11. Architects Doomsday
10. Rammstein Sonne
9. Gojira Stranded
8. Nightwish Nemo
7. Lamb Of God Redneck
6. Mastodon Blood And Thunder
5. Trivium Pull Harder On The Wings Of Your Martyr
4. Ghost Square Hammer
3. Deftones Change (In The House Of Flies)
2. Slipknot Duality
1. System Of A Down Chop Suey!
