These are the 100 greatest metal songs of the 21st century (so far)

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a special edition issue celebrating the 100 greatest songs of the century (er, so far). Chosen by us, our readers and some of metal’s biggest and best names, it’s the definitive countdown of the anthems that have defined the last two decades – and the stories behind them. And what a list it is, featuring classic songs from everybody from Slipknot, Ghost and System Of A Down to The Hu, Myrkur and Venom Prison. If you’re looking for the soundtrack to the last 21 years, this is it. You can check out the full countdown in the brand new Metal Hammer, which also includes the stories behind some of the biggest and best songs plus interviews with some of the bands behind them (and comes with a bunch of free gifts, including posters, beer mats, a Ghost laptop sticker and an exclusive art print of the late, great Alexi Laiho). But we figured we’d let you have a taster of the songs that make up the list, just to prove beyond doubt that metal is more vibrant and vital than it’s ever been. So, without further ado, here is the definitive list of the 100 Greatest Songs Of The 21st Century (so far) – now go pick up the new Hammer to read all about ’em…



100. Atreyu Bleeding Mascara

99. Sólstafir Ótta

98. Electric Wizard Funeralopolis

97. Nine Inch Nails The Hand That Feeds

96. Twin Temple The Devil Didn't Make Me Do It

95. Sikth Bland Street Bloom

94. Bodycount No Lives Matter

93. Kvelertak Blodtorst

92. Dimmu Borgir Progenies Of The Great Apocolypse

91. Arch Enemy We Will Rise

90. Amon Amarth Cry Of The Black Birds

89. Soil Halo

88. Turisas Battle Metal

87. Venom Prison Abysmal Agony

86. Strapping Young Lad Love?

85. Audioslave Cochise

84. Coheed And Cambria Welcome Home

83. Enslaved Bounded By Allegiance

82. Negura Bunget Tesarul De Lumini

81. Letlive Banshee (Ghost Fame)

80. Myrkur The Serpent

79. Megadeth Headcrusher

78. Beastmilk Death Reflects Us

77. Hatebreed I Will Be Heard

76. Sabaton Ghost Division

75. Beartooth The In Between

74. Jinjer Pisces

73. Asking Alexandria The Final Episode (Let's Change Channel)

72. The Hu Wolf Totem

71. The Devil's Blood River Of Gold

70. Every Time I Die The New Black

69. Children Of Bodom Are You Dead Yet?

68. Loathe Two-Way Mirror

67. Amenra Am Kreuz

66. Steel Panther Death To All But Metal

65. Finntroll Trollhammeren

64. Primordial Empire Falls or As Rome Burns

63. Evanescence Bring Me To Life

62. Opeth Ghost Of Perdition

61. Akercocke A Skin For Dancing In

60. Cave In In The Stream Of Commerce

59. Grand Magus Hammer Of The North

58. Isis Weight

57. Stone Sour Through Glass

56. Immortal All Shall Fall

55. Cradle Of Filth Nymphetamine

54. Carpenter Brut Turbo Killer

53. Zeal & Ardor Devil Is Fine

52. Tesseract Of Mind - Nocturne

51. Meshuggah Bleed

50. Wardruna Helvegen

49. Judas Priest Lightning Strike

48. Disturbed The Sickness

47. Within Temptation Angels

46. Five Finger Death Punch The Bleeding

45. Testament More Than Meets The Eye

44. Volbeat Still Counting

43. At The Drive-In One Armed Scissor

42. Satyricon K.I.N.G.

41. Halestorm I Miss The Misery

40. Converge Concubine

39. Baroness Chlorine & Win

38. Code Orange Bleeding In The Blur

37. Bloodywood Ari Ari

36. In Flames Only For The Weak

35. Bullet For My Valentine Tears Don't Fall

34. Watain Malfeitor

33. Metallica Moth Into Flame

32. Slayer Disciple

31. The Dillinger Escape Plan Milk Lizard

30. Korn Here To Stay

29. Babymetal Road Of Resistance

28. Skindred Nobody

27. Limp Bizkit Rollin'

26. Parkway Drive Vice Grip

25. Iron Maiden The Wicker Man

24. Bring Me The Horizon Shadow Moses

23. Dragonforce Through The Fire And Flames

22. Clutch Electric Worry

21. Tool Schism

20. Heilung Krigsgladr

19. Machine Head Halo

18. Papa Roach Last Resort

17. Power Trip Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)

16. Killswitch Engage My Last Serenade

15. Avenged Sevenfold Nightmare

14. Linkin Park Papercut

13. Lacuna Coil Heaven's A Lie

12. HIM Wings Of A Butterfly

11. Architects Doomsday

10. Rammstein Sonne

9. Gojira Stranded

8. Nightwish Nemo

7. Lamb Of God Redneck

6. Mastodon Blood And Thunder

5. Trivium Pull Harder On The Wings Of Your Martyr

4. Ghost Square Hammer

3. Deftones Change (In The House Of Flies)

2. Slipknot Duality

1. System Of A Down Chop Suey!





