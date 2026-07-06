"Ozzy signed the book plates months before the final show." Black Sabbath announce first ever official book, featuring rare photographs and memorabilia, plus in-depth interviews with all four original band members

Black Sabbath have announced the forthcoming publication of their first ever official book.



The Masters of Reality - Why Black Sabbath Matter documents the band's remarkable story, from their formation in Birmingham in the late 1960s to their epic final show, Back To The Beginning, staged in their hometown in July 2025. Overseen by photographer Ross Halfin, a long-time friend of the band, it will feature a huge wealth of rare photographs and memorabilia, and includes essays from Classic Rock writers Geoff Barton and Dave Ling, who interviewed all four original band members.



The book will be published in October, via Rufus Publications, and can be pre-ordered now.



"Ozzy and Sharon wanted the book out soon after the final show in Birmingham," Ross Halfin reveals, "but Ozzy suddenly passing away caused the music world to stop. Ozzy was fully involved with the book and he signed the book plates months before the final show, as did all the band members. So now, we all thought the time was right, one year after Back to the Beginning, to announce the project. A book we all feel celebrates both Black Sabbath and Ozzy and illustrates just how important they are. I hope fans enjoy it."



The book will be available in three editions:

The Super Deluxe Signed Metal Edition (200 numbered copies only)

Measuring 303mm wide by 426mm tall and running to over 500 pages, printed on silk art paper. This edition is bound in a hand-tooled brushed metal cover with a recycled leather spine with purple-and-white foil embossing. The book comes in a recycled leather clamshell box plus two exclusive limited-edition giclée prints inside. Only 200 numbered copies of this edition are available and each one features a unique book plate, hand-signed by Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. This edition sells for £950, plus worldwide shipping.

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The Super Deluxe Signed Edition (300 numbered copies only)

Also 303mm wide by 426mm tall and running to over 500 pages, printed on silk art paper. This edition is bound in black, recycled leather with purple-and-white foil debossing plus an inlaid print of the band from 1970. The book comes in a recycled leather clamshell box with a white foiled "Henry" the flying devil on the front plus a limited-edition giclée print inside. Only 300 numbered copies of this edition are available and each one features a unique book plate, hand-signed by Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. This edition sells for £650 plus worldwide shipping.

The Standard Edition

Measures 246mm x 346mm and features a printed, foiled cover and comes in a cloth slipcase with a white foiled "Henry" on the front. This edition sells for £99 plus worldwide shipping.

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Full details here.