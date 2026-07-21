"Volunteer, protest, speak up, speak out." Tom Morello announces creation of the Mary Morello Memorial Project to continue his late mother's activism and advocacy for social justice

Tom Morello has launched the Mary Morello Memorial Project in memory of his mother, who passed away on July 12, aged 102.



Rage Against The Machine's guitarist and his family are aiming to continue his mother's activism and advocacy for social justice and peace.

In a statement posted on social media, the guitarist wrote:

“The Morello Family invites friends, family, and all those whose lives were touched by Mary Morello to honor her memory by helping to keep her legacy of compassion, courage and service alive. Donations to the Mary Morello Memorial Project will support organizations that were deeply meaningful to Mary throughout her life, and reflect the causes she passionately believed in and was proud to work alongside (see below).

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But we also invite you to “do as Mary did”, and engage first hand in CARING, SERVICE & ACTION. Between now and Oct. 1st (which would have been Mary’s 103rd birthday) get out there and DO SOMETHING: volunteer, protest, speak up, speak out, walk a picket line, do political art & music, and help those in need in anyway you see fit in your community. Share your efforts on Instagram and tag @MaryMorelloMemorialProject so as a community we can continue Mary’s work for peace, equality and justice.

The Mary Morello Memorial Project proudly supports:

UFW Foundation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)

The Midnight Mission Jail Guitar Doors USA

Orphans of the Storm

All Chicago Corazón con Cuba

PCRF – Palestine Children’s Relief Fund

CNAY | Center for Native American Youth”

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In 2023, Tom Morello posted footage from his mother's 100th birthday party online.



Asked by Metal Hammer if she was proud of what her son had achieved in life, the guitarist replied, "She’s very proud. But she was just as proud of me when I was playing Little League baseball, and if I’d been a plumber or a dishwasher, she would be just as proud."