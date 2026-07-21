"Volunteer, protest, speak up, speak out." Tom Morello announces creation of the Mary Morello Memorial Project to continue his late mother's activism and advocacy for social justice
"We invite you to engage first hand in CARING, SERVICE & ACTION"
Tom Morello has launched the Mary Morello Memorial Project in memory of his mother, who passed away on July 12, aged 102.
Rage Against The Machine's guitarist and his family are aiming to continue his mother's activism and advocacy for social justice and peace.
In a statement posted on social media, the guitarist wrote:
“The Morello Family invites friends, family, and all those whose lives were touched by Mary Morello to honor her memory by helping to keep her legacy of compassion, courage and service alive. Donations to the Mary Morello Memorial Project will support organizations that were deeply meaningful to Mary throughout her life, and reflect the causes she passionately believed in and was proud to work alongside (see below).
But we also invite you to “do as Mary did”, and engage first hand in CARING, SERVICE & ACTION. Between now and Oct. 1st (which would have been Mary’s 103rd birthday) get out there and DO SOMETHING: volunteer, protest, speak up, speak out, walk a picket line, do political art & music, and help those in need in anyway you see fit in your community. Share your efforts on Instagram and tag @MaryMorelloMemorialProject so as a community we can continue Mary’s work for peace, equality and justice.
The Mary Morello Memorial Project proudly supports:
UFW Foundation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)
The Midnight Mission Jail Guitar Doors USA
Orphans of the Storm
All Chicago Corazón con Cuba
PCRF – Palestine Children’s Relief Fund
CNAY | Center for Native American Youth”
In 2023, Tom Morello posted footage from his mother's 100th birthday party online.
Asked by Metal Hammer if she was proud of what her son had achieved in life, the guitarist replied, "She’s very proud. But she was just as proud of me when I was playing Little League baseball, and if I’d been a plumber or a dishwasher, she would be just as proud."
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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