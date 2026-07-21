If you currently have £50,000 burning a hole in your pocket you could buy former Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham's 1972 Jensen Interceptor III at auction this weekend
Live out your "I used to be the drummer in Led Zeppelin" fantasies by purchasing John Bonham's 'motor'
A luxury car formerly owned by Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham is coming up for auction on July 25.
Built at the Kelvin Way Factory in West Bromwich, and combining "hand-built British craftsmanship, Italian styling and effortless American V8 performance", apparently, the Jensen Interceptor III was delivered to Bonham on March 18, 1972, according to paperwork accompanying the car.
It will be auctioned online by Iconic Auctioneers, and is expected to sell for between £40 and £50K.
The listing on the Iconic Auctioneers website reads, "Few Interceptors can offer the combination of celebrity provenance and recent investment represented by this exceptional third-generation car. First registered on 18th March 1972 to John Bonham Enterprises Ltd, this right-hand drive Interceptor III H-Series is indeed powered by the venerable 6.3-litre 383ci Chrysler V8 engine coupled to the marque's familiar TorqueFlite automatic transmission.
"Whilst the car's association with John Bonham is well documented, its more recent history is equally impressive. When acquired by the current owner, the Jensen was effectively in barn find condition and in need of a comprehensive rebuild so an extensive three year restoration and improvement programme was subsequently undertaken between 2020 and 2023, with invoices totalling in excess of £83,000. The objective was not simply to return the car to the road, but to elevate it to the exceptionally high standard in which it is appears today.
"This beautifully presented Interceptor III represents a compelling opportunity to acquire a motor car with genuine rock-and-roll history, benefiting from over £83,000 of recent investment and offered at a level that represents outstanding value when viewed against both its provenance and the cost of recreating its condition. A rare chance to enjoy one of Britain's most charismatic GT cars without compromise."
Register here to bid online.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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