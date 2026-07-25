“There’s still that unresolved thing where we haven’t had the last hug and a drink. I was very, very sad when he died”: The chaos and carnage of The Lords Of The New Church, punk’s first supergroup

Formed by former members of The Damned, Dead Boys and Sham 69, inelegantly wasted cult 80s supergroup The Lords Of The New Church’s career was defined by bad decisions, bad luck and debauchery. In 2005, bassist Dave Tregunna and late guitarist Brian James looked back on a band who were born to implode.

They were the first punk supergroup: guitarist Brian James from The Damned; Stiv Bators, snotty upstart singer from Cleveland’s Dead Boys; bassist Dave Tregunna from Sham 69; and Barracudas drummer Nicky Turner.

Yet beyond the starry novelty, The Lords Of The New Church were bringing something new and exciting to the party, and it wasn’t boxed into punk rock, sleaze, goth, glam, rock’n’roll, cowboy chic or any of the other elements that contributed to their sound and imagery. The Lords’ story is one of wonderful, wasted glory and unpredictability, while their repertoire matched power with melody, savagery with tenderness, and only ever asked one thing of its listeners: to ‘open your eyes’.

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Their story begins in 1981. Brian James had met Stiv during the pioneering punk days of The Damned and The Dead Boys. The singer was known as Stiv Bators in Dead Boys; his real name was Steven John Bator. The pair subsequently became close friends and went on to play together from time to time. Leaving their respective bands, both James and Bators went solo.

Eventually Stiv came to London to form The Wanderers with Dave Tregunna and two other ex-members of Sham 69, since they shared the same manager. Bators spent his spare time writing songs with James. When The Wanderers split, Stiv and Brian put the embryonic Lords together with former Generation X bassist Tony James and drummer Terry Chimes, also ex-Clash. That combination didn’t work, and Tony James soon waved goodbye. At the same time, Dave Tregunna was telling his friend Stiv that he’d love to join the new band. On his first try-out, Tregunna responded to the new material so intuitively that he was recruited immediately.

The Lords Of The New Church in 1982: (from left) Brian James, Nicky Turner, Stiv Bators, Dve Tregunna (Image credit: Erica Echenberg/Redferns)

Still, the straight precision of the drumming didn’t fit. The group wanted a more flamboyant player. They found Nicky Turner playing with The Barracudas at a psychedelic club in London’s Soho. “We saw Nicky and we said, ‘Can we steal you?’” remembers Tregunna.

He said yes. Turner had arranged an appearance for The Barracudas at a party held by a French guitar magazine in Paris, and he booked his new group in instead. It was their first gig, they had no name, they’d only rehearsed a few songs, and the chaotic scenes that ensued made for a remarkable debut. What with the in-flight champagne, the bar-hopping and a meeting with The Stranglers’ JJ Burnel, sharing his “lethal” bag of grass, the band enjoyed what Brian James calls a “totally shambolic weekend”.

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The band decided on a name that reflected their concept of music as a contemporary alternative to religious tradition: a gathering together and a celebration. A central part of the philosophy was to raise awareness.

“You’re a lord in control of your own destiny,” explains Tregunna. “Think for yourself, don’t always believe what you read or see on TV; don’t blindly follow dogma. We believed very much in tolerance, in being individual.”

Stiv Bators in 1984 (Image credit: Jane Simon/Getty Images)

Miles Copeland, who managed James and ran the IRS label, took charge and the Lords went on the road, building a reputation for a spectacular live