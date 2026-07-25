“Steve was so paranoid that someone would leak it onto the internet, and probably with some justification”: The Iron Maiden album that was “locked in a vault” for two years

Iron Maiden finished recording their 17th studio album Senjutsu in 2019 –but it spent two years locked away on a laptop due to the pandemic. In 2021, with the album finally about to be released, Bruce Dickinson and Janick Gers revealed the story behind Maiden’s most epic album.

The last 18 months have been a nightmare of frustration and cancelled plans for most musicians, but imagine being Bruce Dickinson.

When Hammer meets the Iron Maiden singer in London, as the band prepare to unveil their 17th studio album, he has a restless, fiery look in his eyes. Dressed, as has become traditional, in the leisurewear of a dedicated cyclist - dark, plain vest; joggers - he greets us with some expected cheery enthusiasm. But as we unzip the monstrous wonders of the album in question, the mighty Senjutsu, it becomes increasingly obvious that Bruce has been going slightly mad waiting for the world to open up again.

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The last time we spoke to him on the eve of the release of a new Maiden album (2015’s The Book Of Souls), he cut a relaxed and relieved figure, the spectre of his battle with throat cancer then receding into the distance. But today, Bruce is visibly excited about what comes next, not least because it turns out that Iron Maiden have been sitting on Senjutsu since 2019. No wonder that he is so clearly delighted that we’ve just been granted a sneak preview of the full album. He leans forward in his chair and grins.

“Good, isn’t it?” he says.

Yes, mate. It’s fucking great.

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson in 1981 (Image credit: John McMurtrie)

Unsurprisingly, but due to some very obvious logistical reasons, the legendary Brits’ 17th studio record has been gathering dust in a can, quite conceivably in some obscure, subterranean vault and guarded by Eddie’s snarling minions, for the best part of two years. Recorded once again at Guillaume Tell Studio in Paris, with long-time collaborator Kevin Shirley manning the controls, Senjutsu came together during a brief pause in live activity following the first part of Maiden’s wildly acclaimed Legacy Of The Beast world tour.

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“The plan was to have the album out at the end of Legacy Part 2, which was then postponed, and then postponed again,” Bruce grimaces. “So we’d already made the fucking record and then we went on tour, knowing that we’d made it! Nicko came into the studio, before we started making it, all grumpy, saying, ‘What the fuck are we making a record for? Fuck me, I was on holiday!’ Ha ha ha! So we just said that we might as well do it, and thank Christ we did, because the whole world went to shit shortly after the end of the tour.”

Iron Maiden played their last pre-pandemic live show in Santiago, Chile, on October 15, 2019. As deeply unpleasant events unfolded around the world, it swiftly became apparent that there would be no further opportunities to complete the Legacy Of The Beast tour for some time. Perhaps even longer than certain people expected.

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“I was in lockdown, initially in Paris,” says Bruce. “I’m sat on the balcony in Paris, it was a lovely sunny day in March, it was a heatwave and super-hot. I remember talking to Rod [Smallwood, longtime Iron Maiden manager] and I said, ‘We should do some facemasks!’ and he said, ‘Nooooo, we’re never gonna do facemasks! This’ll all blow over!’ Ha ha ha!”