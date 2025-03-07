The Damned founding guitarist Brian James dead at 70

By
( )
published

Brian James wrote much of The Damned's early material as they carved their place in punk rock history

Portrait of Brian James of The Damned, at home, London, 1980.
(Image credit: Erica Echenberg/Redferns)

Brian James, the guitarist who was a founding member of iconic UK punk band The Damned, has died at the age of 70.

His passing was confirmed in a statement posted on his Facebook page today, March 6.

James wrote most of the material for, and appeared on, the first two albums by the Damned – Damned Damned Damned and Music for Pleasure, both released in 1977. Later that year, James left the band but returned for a spell in the 1980s and again in 2022.

The statement confirming his death reads: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of one of the true pioneers of music, guitarist, songwriter, and true gentleman, Brian James.

"Founding member of The Damned, writer of the first ever UK punk single, New Rose, Brian was the principal songwriter of the band’s debut album, Damned Damned Damned, which was released in February 1977.

"Parting ways with the Damned following the release of their second album, the Nick Mason-produced Music for Pleasure, Brian created the short-lived Tanz Der Youth, before he formed The Lords of the New Church with his friend and fellow rocker Stiv Bators.

"In a wave of excitement, headed by the twin powers of Brian James and Stiv Bators, three successful studio albums followed for The Lord of the New Church, spawning singles such as Open Your Eyes, Dance with Me, and Method to My Madness.

"Always looking for new challenges and keen to work with different musicians, over the years that followed, Brian formed The Dripping Lips and guested on different records, while creating the Brian James Gang and working on his solo albums.

"Incessantly creative and a musical tour de force, over a career which spanned more than six decades, with his music also gracing film and television soundtracks, in addition to The Damned and The Lords of the New Church, Brian worked with a plethora of punk and rock ‘n’ roll’s finest, from Iggy Pop to Wayne Kramer, Stewart Copeland to Cheetah Chrome.

"Most recently, more than four decades after the release of the epoch-making New Rose, the original members of The Damned reformed for a series of very special and emotional UK shows in 2022.

"With his wife Minna, son Charlie, and daughter-in-law Alicia by his side, Brian passed peacefully on Thursday 6th March 2025."

No cause of death has been confirmed.

Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 

More about louder
Aaron Rossi at the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Former Ministry and Prong drummer Aaron Rossi dead at 44
Linkin Park in 2024

Linkin Park are already teasing new music
Aaron Rossi at the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Former Ministry and Prong drummer Aaron Rossi dead at 44
See more latest
Most Popular
Aaron Rossi at the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Former Ministry and Prong drummer Aaron Rossi dead at 44
Linkin Park in 2024
Linkin Park are already teasing new music
Lady Gaga + Mayhem album cover
"It has some teeth!" Lady Gaga promises "electro grunge defiance" on her new album Mayhem, inspired by Nine Inch Nails, The Cure, Radiohead, David Bowie and Prince
Mark Kelly
Marillion keyboard player Mark Kelly and daughter Tallulah launch new podcast Prog & Progeny
Sevendials
New Killing Joke, Ministry, The Mission supergroup Sevendials share debut single Zodiac Morals, reveal forthcoming album A Crash Course In Catastrophe
Some of the artists playing this year&#039;s Glasto lineup
Glastonbury 2025 lineup confirmed: The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, Biffy Clyro, Deftones, Weezer, Kneecap, Turnstile, The Prodigy and many more set for this year’s festival
Tobias Forge in 2024 and Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua in 2025
“It made people feel uncomfortable. It made for a lot of misunderstandings and just made life hard”: Ghost’s Tobias Forge explains the struggles of being a masked, anonymous metal musician
Ronnie Platt of Kansas performs on stage at Pechanga Resort Casino on September 19, 2024 in Temecula, California.
Kansas singer Ronnie Platt in high spirits after successful surgery to treat thyroid cancer
Motley Crue studio portrait
Motley Crue postpone Las Vegas residency for singer Vince Neil to undergo medical procedure
Aftershock 2025 artists
Bring Me The Horizon, Korn, Deftones and A Perfect Circle among over 100 bands announced for Aftershock festival 2025