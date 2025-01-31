Luke Spiller, frontman with rockers The Struts, has released his debut solo single, Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes And Wine, an epic ballad reinforced by equally epic, Electric Light Orchestra-style orchestration.

"Everything you are about to hear is a door opening into my debut album that showcases my own personal experiences,” says Spiller. "I’ve never been this honest in my music before, and it’s definitely been a rollercoaster of emotions.

"I hope people will find their own stories they have experienced within my songs, and in some cases, even find peace in doing so. I’m really excited for what the future has in store for me. This is only the beginning.

"In terms of big sound and theatrics, those come naturally to me," That’s the way I’ve always written, and that wasn’t an issue. This was a case of finding great lyrics that told a great story with truth and vulnerability. I really wanted to tell my own story in this record."

Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes And Wine was co-written and produced by Jon Levine, who has also worked with Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa, Drake and Nelly Furtado. Levine also produced The Struts' 2020 album Strange Days, and co-wrote much of the material.

The single is taken from Spiller's as-yet-unscheduled debut solo album, which finds him working alongside Levine and guitarist Jason Faulkner, who has also worked with St. Vincent, Air, Beck, R. Stevie Moore and Robin Hitchcock. No release date for the album has been announced.

Medical note: It's worth pointing out that while love may kill you before cigarettes, love won't give you gingivitis, lung cancer or heart disease.

