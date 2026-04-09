Jack White expands 2026 tour, with UK and Irish headline dates sandwiched between American tours

Jack White has added new dates to his 2026 world tour, following his last-minute addition to the Coachella festival bill this coming weekend.

The Detroit-born, Nashville-based musician will now play double-night engagements in a number of American cities, as well as in London and Dublin. The expanded tour now stretches into late November.



Earlier this week it was revealed that White will perform a 'surprise' Coachella set in the Mojave Tent on Saturday, April 11, at 3 pm local time.

The 50-year-old musician's 2026 schedule now looks like this:

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Jack White 2026 world tour

Apr 11: Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, CA



May 30: Sigulda Castle, Latvia



Jun 4-6: Northside Festival, Denmark

Jun 12-14: Best Kept Secret Festival, Netherlands

Jun 18: Lyon Les Nuits de Fourvière, France

Jun 19: Camaiore La Prima Estate, Italy

Jun 21: Lignano Sabbiadoro Arena Alpe Adria, Italy

Jun 22-24: Zagreb,INMusic Festival, Croatia

Jul 10: Washington DC The Anthem

Jul 11: New York Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Jul 12: New York Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Jul 14: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, Canada

Jul 15: Champlain Valley Exposition, VT

Jul 17: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Jul 21: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Jul 23: Chicago Radius, IL

Jul 24: Chicago The Salt Shed (Outdoors), IL

Jul 25: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 21: Almaty Park Live Almaty, Kazakhstan

Aug 22-23: Istanbul Babylon Soundgarden, Turkey

Aug 25: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Aug 26: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Aug 28: Bristol The Prospect Building, UK

Aug 29: Newcastle 02 City Hall, UK

Aug 31: Belfast The Telegraph Building, UK



Sep 01: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Sep 02: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Sep 18: Cincinnati MegaCorp Pavilion, OH

Sep 19: Borderland Festival, NY

Sep 20: Richmond TBA, VA

Sep 24: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Sep 25: Pomona Fox Theater, CA

Sep 28: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Sep 29: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Sep 30: Del Mar The Sound, CA



Oct 02: Las Vegas Fontainebleau Las Vegas, NV

Oct 03: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

Oct 04: Albuquerque Revel, NM

Oct 06: Austin Moody Amphitheater, TX

Oct 07: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Oct 09: Nashville The Truth, TN

Nov 08: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Nov 09: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Nov 10: Milwaukee Landmark Credit Union Live, WI

Nov 12: Pittsburgh Citizens Live at The Wylie, PA

Nov 13: Charlotte The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Nov 14: Charlotte The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Nov 16: Orlando Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL

Nov 17: Miami Beach The Fillmore, FL:

Nov 18: Miami Beach The Fillmore, FL

Nov 20: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Nov 21: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA



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Last week White released two new songs, G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs and Derecho Demonico, available as a seven inch vinyl single from his Third Man Records label.



The former White Stripes frontman performed both songs last weekend on Saturday Night Live.