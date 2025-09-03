It appears that former Pink Floyd man Roger Waters wasn't a fan of Ozzy Osbourne, or the amount of media time devoted to the late Black Sabbath legend.

Waters' thoughts came to light during an interview with The Independent Ink, a podcast offering "cultural criticism, political commentary, satirical snark, and indecent exposures of the naked truths that make us all blush, boast, sing, and swear."

Talking about the lack of mainstream press coverage afforded to former UK Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn's political activities, Waters claims that the media would prefer to distract people by covering the likes of Taylor Swift or "Kim Kardashian's bum".

"Or Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him," adds Waters. "In whatever state he was in his whole life. We'll never know, although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense.

"The music, I have no idea. I couldn't give a fuck. I don't care about Black Sabbath. I never did. I have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less, you know."

Podcast host Mr. Fish helpfully points out that Ozzy famously bit the head off a bat, not a chicken, which inflames Waters further.

"Oh my god, that's even worse, isn't it?" he responds. "I don't know. Is it worse to bite the head off a bat or a chicken? I'm not. They're both pretty tricky, aren't they?"

Reacting to Waters' views, Jack Osbourne took to Instagram to say, "Hey Roger Waters. Fuck You. How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press. My father always thought you were a cunt – thanks for proving him right."

