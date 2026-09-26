Grunge legends Soundgarden have released the official footage of their return to the stage earlier this month.

With The Pretty Reckless's Taylor Momsen nailing the vocals and Pearl Jam's Mike McCready on second guitar, the band performed Outshined and Spoonman during the halftime break at the Seattle Seahawks' NFL season opener against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field, Seattle, on September 9.

For the performance, Soundgarden were accompanied by the Seahawks' 32-piece Blue Thunder Drumline, who've previously played with several guest drummers, including Yes's Alan White, Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy.

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The two-song set was the fifth time Soundgarden have played live since the death of frontman Chris Cornell in 2017. Two years later, they performed eight songs at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell show at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, with Momsen singing Rusty Cage, Drawing Flies and Loud Love, and in 2022 she joined them at the same venue to sing Black Hole Sun during the Taylor Hawkins tribute show.

In 2024, Soundgarden played a six-song set billed as Nudedragons at the 1100-capacity Showbox in Seattle, with local singer Shaina Shepherd out front. And last year, Momsen returned to sing Rusty Cage with the band at the Hall of Fame induction in Cleveland.

Soundgarden are reportedly nearing completion on an album featuring unreleased recordings of Chris Cornell. Guitarist Kim Thayil has said that the band are putting the finishing touches on the tracks, describing the old demo recordings as "rough sketches" that are being filled out. Drummer Matt Cameron has also confirmed that the material is being mixed.

Soundgarden - Outshined / Spoonman (Live at Lumen Field ft. Taylor Momsen & Mike McCready) - YouTube Watch On