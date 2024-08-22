Five bands you must not miss at this weekend's Pelagic Records Festival

Pelagic Festival takes place in Maastricht, in the Netherlands, and is a weekend jam-packed full of Pelagic artists. This year the event celebrates its 15th anniversary with sets from across the label's progressively minded roster.

Belfast post-rockers And So I Watch You From Afar have announced that they will be performing their forthcoming album Megafauna in its entirety at the event, which also sees sets of The Ocean, whose Robin Stapps runs the label, Ihsahn, Psychonaut, Spurv and many more

Luckily, there are no clashes across the entire festival weekend, as Pelagic feels it is important to celebrate the diversity and creativity on offer. From the melodic to the malicious, there’s something for everyone on Pelagic’s roster, but we’ve put together five artists you’ll regret missing if you’re heading to Muziekgieterij...

And So I Watch You From Afar

Irish experimental post-rock instrumentalists And So I Watch You From Afar recently announced they’ll be playing their forthcoming album, Megafauna, in its entirety at this week’s Pelagic Festival. It’s the band’s seventh full-length offering, but their first through Pelagic. Having become a household name at the likes of ArcTanGent Festival, ASIWYFA are bound to put on a captivating show. Megafauna presents violent energy and rapid tempos but its intricate build-ups and vast scope prevent it from becoming overwhelming. Seeing it in full, live, will be a true spectacle.

The Ocean

I usually attempt to steer clear of recommending headliners in my previews, simply because if you’re heading to that event you’re probably quite familiar with them already. However, I would be remiss to omit The Ocean from this feature. They’re celebrating their 2013 record, Pelagial, which also happens to be the label’s namesake as it’s run by the band and some of their peers. While they’ve steered clear of promising to play it in full, any celebration of the anthemic, acclaimed album from over a decade ago promises to be an experience you won’t forget in a hurry.

Arms And Sleepers

Arms And Sleepers are an electronic trip-hop project with a staggering thirteen full albums and twenty EPs. While “electronic trip-hop” wouldn’t usually ring true with Prog readers, take it from this writer that missing this set is the wrong decision. Dividing their sound into sections ranging from melancholic to pure, reflective to aggressive, Arms And Sleepers adapt their live show to perfectly suit the mood, and there’s so much range on offer that you’ll always be noticing something new, or wondering which corner it may turn next. If Arms And Sleepers have brought their stunning visuals from Boston, US, this live set could be one of the best things you see this year.

Årabrot

Årabrot’s sound is deeply, darkly gothic yet surprisingly progressive in its approach to noisy, alternative rock. The production value combined with the surprisingly light pop-esque moments from more recent albums mean that Årabrot aren’t short of elements that will sweep you off your feet. Watching it all come together in a live scenario is bound to be nothing short of enthralling.

Psychonaut

Psychonaut’s impeccably-paced progressive post-metal may have existed in your peripheral vision for some time now. This weekend they’ll shoot right into focus, as their slow-building, psychedelic sounds meander around the Muziekgieterij venue. They draw obvious inspiration from labelmates The Ocean as well as Baroness, with sprawling soundscapes and a variety of vocal styles, from cleans to growls, and all-out screams. Throw in some delicate keys and string sections, and you’ve got a recipe for a phenomenal performance.

Pelagic Records’ roster features talent in every corner, so despite these being our top five recommendations for the weekend’s events, make sure to pop your head into each band’s set. With no clashes, there’s nothing to lose, and everything to gain. Pelagic Festival runs from August 24-25 at Muziekgieterij in Maastricht, NL.

Get tickets.