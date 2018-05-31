Norwegian's Spurv stream whole of new album Myra

Norwegian post rockers Spurv hare streaming the whole of their new album, Myra, with Prog.

The band spent three years working on the follow-up to their debut album Skarntyde. Ulver members Tore Ylvisaker and Ole Aleksander Halstensgård both guest on the album.

“Ultimately, Myra is about life and death, about that which is and that which perishes," the band told Prog. "Art poetizes and co-creates our understanding of life and death, of the world, existence and the human being’s place among animals, plants, twigs, moss, fungi and mud. And in a time when the boundless sovereignty of the human being, the inevitability of progress and eternal growth without decay is the myth that increasingly steers humans from all corners of the world, it is up to artists to show the porous fundament of the myth, that the world is immensely more unfathomable than it appears at both first and second looks, that nothing lasts forever, but that everything gets its end, also the night. As Martin Heidegger says in the last track of the album: “Die Sterblichen sind die Menschen.” The mortals are the human beings.”

Myra is available from Spurv's bandcamp page.