Jack White has criticised Donald Trump again, after the US President appeared to suggest that the destruction of L.A. and San Diego would be a "small price to pay" to ensure an end to his ongoing conflict with Iran.

Speaking at a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, apparently referring to the rising prices of fuel and the energy market disruption caused by the war, Trump said, "It's a small price to ​pay for keeping the world safe, for keeping our country safe. They [Iran] could take out a city.

"Let 'em take out Los Angeles, let 'em take out San Diego. This is a ​very small price to pay, and it's going to be over with very soon. It's essentially almost over with, but it's going to ⁠end very soon, and it's going to end one way or the other."

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White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung issued a statement criticising coverage of the speech, calling it a "media freakout" and saying that Trump was "clearly stating US cities would have been threatened if a nuclear Iran hadn't been stopped."

This wasn't enough for White, who posted an angry response on Instagram, referring to the President – not for the first time – as the "worst American of all time."

"Hey Republicans and Conservatives that live in L.A. and San Diego; how do you feel about your Führer recommending that the cities you live in get attacked?" he said. "Click the video I reposted and watch for yourself. Listen to the cult members clapping and cheering for this. Let me take a wild guess: it was a joke, owning the libs, insert cult rhetoric here, etc. The allegiance these people have to this corrupt felon is so laughable and ignorant.

"That's right, a U.S. "President" who recommended that two major cities in our country be bombed because they don't give total allegiance to his ego. Imagine any other President or elected official in history saying this. False flag incoming, anyone? Just wait till next month when he begins enacting illegal measures to not allow democracy at the polls to prevail when the right lose badly in the mid-term elections. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: The worst American of all time."

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White's battles with Trump have been ongoing for several years, one recent flare-up taking place in April, after the President shared – and swiftly deleted – a bizarre AI-generated image of himself as a Christ-like healer, following a lengthy verbal attack on the US-born Pope Leo XIV.

"Listen," responded White. "If the felonies, Epstein files, rapes, bombing of schoolchildren, Gestapo ICE agents attacking his own citizens, threatening to invade Greenland, Cuba, Venezuela and Iran all didn't convince you that you fell for this deranged grifter, maybe this lil' post will?

"How can any so-called Christian support him after this blasphemy? How could any Catholic support him after he attacks the character of their Pope multiple times?"

White's seventh studio album, Frozen Charlotte, was released via Third Man Records in July.